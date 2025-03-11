EVERCLEAR Announces 'Sparkle And Fade 30th Anniversary Tour' With LOCAL H And SPONGE

EVERCLEAR, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the '90s led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has announced the "Sparkle And Fade 30th Anniversary Tour" featuring special guests LOCAL H and SPONGE. "Sparkle And Fade", EVERCLEAR's platinum-selling major-label debut album, had a massive impact in 1995 with its chart-topping hit "Santa Monica", making EVERCLEAR a household name and catapulting the band into the masses. The acclaimed collection — also featuring the singles "Heroin Girl" and "Heartspark Dollarsign" — has been hailed as "a must have for any fan of pop-punk" (Punknews) and "a tough, melodic set of gnarled post-punk hard rock" (AllMusic),with the Rolling Stone Album Guide declaring, "'Sparkle And Fade' was everything a radio-ready rock record should be: explosive, soul-searching, belligerent."

EVERCLEAR's 40-date fall headlining tour will kick off September 4 in Los Angeles and travel across the U.S., stopping in such cities as San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Oklahoma City, Austin, Louisville, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Charlotte, Boston, New York (October 22 at Irving Plaza),Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Minneapolis, among many others, before wrapping November 2 in Chicago. Various pre-sales will be available Wednesday, March 12 and Thursday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time daily with the public on sale commencing Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP and meet-and-greet packages are also available. Visit www.everclearmusic.com/tour for all details and to purchase.

"'Sparkle And Fade' was not the first album I had made, but it was the album I had wanted to make my whole life. It changed everything for me and EVERCLEAR," shares Alexakis. "Because of its success and lasting impact, this band has survived and prospered for three decades, and this tour celebrating 'Sparkle And Fade' is another way of us saying 'thank you' to all of the incredible fans — old and new. We're excited to travel the U.S. this fall with our fellow '90s brethren LOCAL H and SPONGE. In addition to all the hits and fan favorites, we're going to pretty much play the whole album through the course of the show to commemorate this 30th anniversary. If you are a fan of this record, you do not want to miss this tour!"

Since forming in 1992, EVERCLEAR has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified gold or platinum, selling over six million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 hit singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative and Adult Top 40 radio, including "Santa Monica", "Father Of Mine", "I Will Buy You A New Life", "Wonderful" and "Everything To Everyone", as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. The band's 1993 debut album, "World Of Noise", released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with their significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they'd created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after and released "Sparkle And Fade". To celebrate the band's 30th anniversary in 2022, EVERCLEAR reissued "World Of Noise" as a special remastered, deluxe edition, making the album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with six bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks. Adding to the celebrations that year, EVERCLEAR released a commemorative anniversary video "Everclear - 30 Years Gone: A Retrospective", hosted by former MTV VJ, current radio host and longtime friend Matt Pinfield.

In 2023, EVERCLEAR released their first official live album, "Live At The Whisky A Go Go", showcasing the band's acclaimed and energetic live performance. The 17-track collection, available via Sunset Blvd Records, features the live recording of the Los Angeles show on EVERCLEAR's 30th-anniversary tour, showcasing the hits and hidden treasures from throughout the band's extraordinary catalog as well as two new bonus studio tracks: "Sing Away", a powerful single addressing teen suicide, and their 2022 politically-charged single "Year Of The Tiger". Continuing to celebrate their acclaimed decades-long career and provide the band's dedicated fanbase with long-awaited content, everclear released their platinum-selling album "Songs From An American Movie Vol. One" on vinyl for the first time ever in 2024 via Intervention Records.

In addition to his thousands of EVERCLEAR performances over the band's lengthy career, Alexakis released his first solo album, "Sun Songs", in 2019. That same year, Alexakis revealed his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis (MS) at the age of 54 and has since donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society. The now 62-year-old currently appears on the cover of People Health (Winter/Spring 2025 issue),where he shares his positive outlook and health routine to keep his symptoms at bay, expressing, "I have a lot of gratitude." In the story, he also references a deep cut off 'Sparkle And Fade', originally written for those battling addiction and sobriety, saying, "There's a song we do called 'Strawberry' — and the repeating line is 'Don't fall down, you'll never get up.' It's a song of hope, really. For me it's about surrendering to the fact that I have MS and being able to talk about and understand it." Alexakis shows no signs of slowing down and, more than three decades later, EVERCLEAR's enduring legacy and ongoing appeal as a live band continues.

EVERCLEAR is: Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar),Davey French (guitar),Freddy Herrera (bass),Brian Nolan (drums).

"Sparkle And Fade 30th Anniversary Tour" dates:

September 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

September 6 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

September 7 - Rocklin, CA @ Quarry Park Amphitheater

September 9 - Medford, OR @ Craterian Theater

September 11 - Bend, OR @ Silver Moon Brewing

September 12 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

September 13 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

September 14 - Tacoma, WA @ Emerald Queen Casino and Hotel

September 16 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall

September 17 - Livingston, MT @ Pine Creek Lodge

September 19 - Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

September 20 - Lubbock, TX @ The Buddy Holly Hall

September 21 - Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

September 23 - Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

September 25 - Plano, TX @ Legacy Hall

September 26 - St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

September 27 - Kokomo, IN @ Kokomo Performing Arts Pavilion

September 28 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

October 3 - Grundy County, TN @ The Caverns

October 4 - Sugar Hill, GA @ The Eagle Theatre

October 5 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

October 7 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

October 8 - Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

October 9 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

October 11 - Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre

October 12 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

October 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

October 17 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

October 18 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

October 19 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

October 21 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

October 22 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

October 23 - New Haven, CT @ Toad's Place

October 24 - Philadelphia (Bensalem),PA @ Xcite Center at Parx Casino

October 25 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

October 27 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

October 28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

October 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

November 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

November 2 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Photo credit: Brian Cox