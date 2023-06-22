EVERCLEAR To Release 'Live At The Whisky A Go Go' In September

EVERCLEAR, one of the leading alternative rock bands to emerge from the '90s, led by vocalist, guitarist and founder Art Alexakis, has officially revealed the details for its new live album, "Live At The Whisky A Go Go", and released the first single and music video for "Heroin Girl". Due out Friday, September 8 via Sunset Blvd Records, "Live At The Whisky A Go Go" was recorded and filmed in late 2022 during EVERCLEAR's 30th-anniversary tour back in Alexakis's hometown of Los Angeles and marked the first time the acclaimed quartet performed at the famed venue. The 17-track collection features all the hits and hidden treasures from throughout EVERCLEAR's extraordinary catalog as well as two bonus studio tracks, last year's single "Year Of The Tiger" and new single "Sing Away". The first offering from the forthcoming album is the 1995 hit "Heroin Girl", off the band's platinum-selling album "Sparkle And Fade".

"'Live At The Whisky A Go Go' is raw, loose, noisy, and kind of ragged around the edges… just like rock and roll is supposed to be," shares Alexakis. "Having grown up in Santa Monica in the late 1970s, performing at the Whisky was always a dream, and that dream finally came true last December. EVERCLEAR has always been one of those bands that are way louder and rowdier live than we are on record, so this album is a gift of love to the thousands of fans who have come to our shows over the last 30 years."

EVERCLEAR — Art Alexakis (vocals, guitar),Davey French (guitar),Freddy Herrera (bass),Brian Nolan (drums) — will be out on the road in support of the live album on a recently-announced fall headlining tour. The 30-date outing, featuring special guests THE ATARIS and THE PINK SPIDERS, begins September 6 in Lexington, Kentucky and will make stops all across the country, including Cleveland, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Boston, New York City (September 18 at Gramercy Theatre),Nashville, Omaha, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles (October 9 at The Wiltern),San Francisco, and many more, before wrapping October 15 in Pioneertown, California. EVERCLEAR also has a variety of shows lined up for the summer.

Since forming in 1992, EVERCLEAR has enjoyed a lengthy career by any measure, spanning 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified gold or platinum, selling over six million records, and achieving 12 Top 40 hit singles on Mainstream Rock, Alternative, and Adult Top 40 radio, including "Santa Monica", "Father Of Mine", "I Will Buy You A New Life", "Wonderful" and "Everything To Everyone", as well as numerous videos, thousands of shows, and various other accolades, including a 1998 Grammy nomination. The band's 1993 debut album, "World Of Noise", released on the Portland independent label Tim/Kerr Records, paired with their significant efforts to break into college radio and the buzz they'd created within the Portland music scene, attracted the attention of major labels, including Capitol Records, which signed the group soon after. Beginning with their major-label debut, 1995's platinum-selling album "Sparkle And Fade", and its massive chart-topping hit "Santa Monica", EVERCLEAR was soon a household name and catapulted into the masses, thus allowing their impressive three-decade career to prosper and endure. In 2019, Alexakis was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) and has since donated one dollar from every ticket purchased for his performances to charities such as Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and National MS Society. To celebrate their 30th anniversary in 2022, EVERCLEAR reissued "World Of Noise" as a special remastered, deluxe edition, making the album available for the first time on digital streaming platforms with six bonus songs in addition to its original 12 tracks. In addition to his thousands of EVERCLEAR performances over the band's lengthy career, Alexakis created and runs the annual "Summerland" tour, which features a package of popular '90s alt rock bands, and he released his first solo album, "Sun Songs", in 2019.

"Live At The Whisky A Go Go" track listing

01. Introduction (by Matt Pinfield)

02. So Much For The Afterglow

03. Everything To Everyone

04. Heroin Girl

05. Heartspark Dollarsign

06. Father Of Mine

07. Nervous and Weird

08. Fire Maple Song

09. Wonderful

10. Strawberry

11. AM Radio

12. Local God

13. I Will Buy You A New Life

14. Santa Monica

15. Molly's Lips

16. Year Of The Tiger (Bonus Studio Track)

17. Sing Away (Bonus Studio Track)

Photo credit: Ashley Osborn (courtesy of Press Here Publicity)