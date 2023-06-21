BIFF BYFORD On Demo Sessions For Next SAXON Album: 'I'm About Seven Songs In'

In a new interview with Disturbing The Priest, SAXON frontman Biff Byford spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's next studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm doing demo vocals on the new SAXON album. So I'm just finding different ideas and things and getting the melodies right… I'm about seven songs in now… I'm just doing demo [vocals] and listening to what the songs sound like now and not just a few chords, drums and bass."

This past April, Biff told Metal Pilgrim about the musical direction of SAXON's upcoming LP: "It'll be like [2022's] 'Carpe Diem' and [2018's] 'Thunderbolt'. It'll be a great SAXON album."

SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn recently announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.

Brian will join fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, bassist Nibs Carter, drummer Nigel Glockler and Byford for shows starting July 7 in Athens, Greece but will continue to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

SAXON's latest release, "More Inspirations", arrived on March 24 via Silver Lining Music. Following the release of "Inspirations" in 2021, "More Inspirations" is the second "deep dish" serving of the influences which have fed SAXON's immensely successful 40-plus-year career.

Produced by Biff, with Seb Byford helping record the music alongside mixing engineer Jacky Lehmann, "More Inspirations" includes takes on RAINBOW, ZZ TOP and CREAM, as well as "Razamanaz" by NAZARETH, THE WHO's "Substitute", and URIAH HEEP's "Gypsy".

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".