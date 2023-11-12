EVERGREY Invites Fans To Sing On Band's Upcoming Album

Swedish metallers EVERGREY have put out a call for their fans to be a part of their forthcoming studio album by contributing backing vocals on their new song "One Heart".

Never shy of writing great anthemic songs, the members of EVERGREY have yet again written a masterpiece and this time they want their fans to help them and be a part of the gang vocals in the song's chorus.

"One Heart" will be available globally on all the usual digital streaming platforms along with the new album. However, physically "One Heart" will only be available on a special vinyl version of the album that will be available worldwide exclusively via Sweden Rock Magazine.

To be a part of this very special song, you need to choose one of the following options:

* Record your vocal part on your phone, computer (or other device) and send it to: [email protected]

* Join the members of EVERGREY and record with them on one of the following dates: Stockholm, Sweden on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 p.m. and in Gothenburg, Sweden on Saturday, November 25 at 6:00 p.m. (To attend one of these events, you need to send an e-mail to [email protected] and say which city you want to attend. You will receive an e-mail back with the exact location.)

Anyone who orders this version of the physical album will also get their name on a special art print that will be signed by the members of EVERGREY. This version is available to everyone worldwide.

See video below of EVERGREY frontman Tom S. Englund showing everyone how to sing the chorus of "One Heart" and get a first glimpse of the band's forthcoming album.

On December 15, EVERGREY will celebrate 30 years of metal mastery with a very special treat to be released via Napalm Records: an anniversary album titled "From Dark Discoveries To Heartless Portraits".

"From Dark Discoveries To Heartless Portraits" will be available in various formats, including an extremely limited 112-page hardcover book and 1CD digisleeve bundle (including rare photos and imagery, behind the scenes stories and exclusive liner notes from the members). It wraps up three decades of EVERGREY's journey, carries some very special treats along with it, and cements their position as one of the most genre-defining bands of our time. "From Dark Discoveries To Heartless Portraits" unites EVERGREY's past and present and paves the way for the band's next chapter.

In addition to live versions of recent tracks like "Call Out The Dark" and "Where August Mourns", the record travels down memory lane with "My Allied Ocean", "A Touch Of Blessing", "Recreation Day" and "King Of Errors". The second half of the offering contains soulful piano vocal versions of four songs from the latest full-length ("Save Us", "Call Out The Dark", "Blindfolded" and "Midwinter Calls"),and demo versions of the same tracks, topped by a instrumental version of "A Silent Arc".

Since their very first record, 1998's "The Dark Discovery", the Swedish entity led by founder, singer and guitarist Tom S. Englund — one of the most distinctive vocals in metal — has enthralled fans and critics alike with their matchless skill in merging progressive heaviness with intense melodic metal topped by gripping lyrics that run shivers down one's spine. To date, the band has gathered numerous worldwide chart positions with 13 studio albums in total, and in 2022, the five-piece proved again — even after 30 years of existence — that their creativity sees no bounds with the release of "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)".

EVERGREY is:

Tom S. Englund - vocals, guitars

Henrik Danhage - guitars

Rikard Zander - keys

Jonas Ekdahl - drums

Johan Niemann - bass

Photo credit: Patric Ullaeus