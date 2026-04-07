EVERGREY Parts Ways With Longtime Guitarist HENRIK DANHAGE

Swedish metallers EVERGREY have parted ways with longtime guitarist Henrik Danhage.

Earlier today (Tuesday, April 7),the band released the following message via social media: "EVERGREY and Henrik have mutually decided to part ways after working together on and off for 21 years. It is now time for a new chapter for both parties. We wish each other all the best for the future and look forward to new music from both EVERGREY and Henrik. Stay tuned."

Danhage previously took a break from touring with EVERGREY last fall. Stepping in for the band's fall 2025 tour with KATATONIA was Stephen Platt of SCAR SYMMETRY.

Danhage began playing the guitar around the age of 9, inspired by the KISS 1975 live album "Alive!", which he received as a gift from his grandfather.

"I was in front of the mirror pretending I was Ace Frehley, and some of the best guitar playing I ever did was during those two years," Henrik told Charvel a few years ago.

By the time he was 12, Danhage had some chops, enough so that he was called to join a local band called PENICILLIN that had access to a rehearsal studio for two hours a week.

Eventually, Danhage got a call from EVERGREY frontman Tom S. Englund in 2001. There was a need for a new axeman, and Englund thought Danhage was the man for the job.

Danhage's first EVERGREY record, 2001's "In Search Of Truth", is generally regarded as one of the best progressive albums of all time, thanks in large part to his singular approach to riffs and rhythms.

While he took a break from EVERGREY in 2008 to focus on other projects, Danhage found his way back to the band in 2014 and was a main contributor to metal standouts "Hymns For The Broken" through 2022's "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Treatment)".

EVERGREY will release its fifteenth album, "Architects Of A New Weave", on June 5, 2026 via Napalm Records. The LP will arrive just days before the band takes the stage as special guest to IRON MAIDEN for two shows on the British heavy metal legends' "Run For Your Lives" world tour.

"Architects Of A New Weave" was produced by Tom S. Englund and Vikram Shankar, with a mix by Adam "Nolly" Getgood.