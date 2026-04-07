GEDDY LEE Explains Why RUSH Didn't Choose Well-Known Rock Drummer For Upcoming Tour: We 'Wanted To Stay Away From The Obvious Comparisons'

In a new interview with the Brazilian TV show Fantástico, Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of RUSH spoke about their decision to reunite for a tour in 2026 and 2027. The run of dates — Lee and Lifeson's first official shows under the RUSH banner in 11 years — will begin at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, site of the last RUSH concert on the legendary Canadian band's "R40" anniversary tour. Joining the duo on the trek will be German drummer Anika Nilles, who toured with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck in 2022 and has been rehearsing with Lee and Lifeson in preparation for the tour, dubbed "Fifty Something", which will celebrate RUSH's music, legacy, and the life of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. Also appearing with them will be keyboardist Loren Gold, who is best known as touring member of THE WHO and CHICAGO.

Asked why Lee and Lifeson chose a jazz/fusion/prog drummer to step in for Peart on the "Fifty Something" tour as opposed to someone from a RUSH tribute band or a well-known rock drummer, such as DREAM THEATER's Mike Portnoy, Geddy replied: "Well, there's a few reasons for that. First of all, I think Alex and I wanted to stay away from the obvious comparisons. When you are working with a drummer from this famous band or that famous band, it's just too easy to make comments. You know what the Internet's like, you know what fans could be like arguments. So I think what appealed to us about Anika — first of all, we were so thrilled to see how well she plays and her technical ability. And it never really occurred to us that she came from a different genre of music. So I think we wanted somebody fresh, someone that had a story, someone whose story would be welcomed by our fans. And I think Anika fits that bill completely."

As for whether Lee and Lifeson consciously made the decision to pick someone outside the rock genre to play with them on the upcoming tour, Alex said: "We never really talked about that, because that was never really a concern or an issue. As far as I was concerned personally, I went back and forth on the idea of going back on the road. I did other projects, and I kept pretty busy. And I just didn't know if I wanted to go through the whole thing of touring and being on the road. But Geddy and I got together and we started playing some stuff, and invariably we started playing some RUSH songs, and we really had fun and we realized how much we love playing. I mean, we're very good friends — everybody knows that; we've been friends for a long time — but we were just having so much fun playing the songs, and after not having played them for a while, they were challenging to play. So that made it even more fun. And then we started talking about, what about the idea of maybe sharing this? And the more we talked about it, the more interesting that idea sounded and it kind of took on a life of its own. And now here we are with a full-fledged tour."

Lee added: "Well, the short answer, which Alex didn't really answer, the reason we never discussed what style of drummer we want was because we had no plans to come back on the road. And when suddenly the story that he just told happened, we said, 'Okay, now we need a drummer. Do you know any?'"

On the topic of how RUSH plans to pay tribute to Peart on the "Fifty Something" tour, Lee said: "Well, we've been talking about certain songs that we feel really, really give us the vision of Neil. And we'll pick those songs and each set, of the two sets, so twice a night we will pick a song to play sort of for him and we'll present a visual tribute behind us to Neil, whether it be to his lyrics or just to his playing or whatever. Take a moment, play these songs with him in mind so the whole audience and us can remember him."

The 2026 leg of the "Fifty Something" tour, which will cover Canada, USA and Mexico, initially consisted of 22 dates, which sold out immediately, prompting the addition of more shows. The tour now totals 58 shows across 24 cities, with over half a million tickets sold for 2026.

In February, RUSH announced the addition of South America and Europe tour dates to the "Fifty Something" tour, in early 2027. The dates will be the first time the band has played in Europe since 2013 and 17 years since visiting South America.

Performing 24 shows across 13 European countries, these special "evening with" shows will find the band playing two sets each night. Each show will feature a distinct selection of songs and RUSH will build each night's setlist from a catalog of more than 40 songs, including their greatest hits and fan favorites.

RUSH performed in public with Nilles for the first time at Canada's Juno Awards in Hamilton, Ontario in late March. They played "Finding My Way", the first song from RUSH's first album, the band's only LP not to feature Peart.

The Juno Awards performance was Lee and Lifeson's first as RUSH since they finished their 40th-anniversary tour in 2015, although they have performed under their own names on occasion, including tributes to legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot and Taylor Hawkins of the FOO FIGHTERS.

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 67 years old.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH 2026 press photo credit: Richard Sibbald