Ex-ARCH ENEMY Singer ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ: 'I Went Vegan Because I Love Animals And I Don't Wanna Hurt Them'

During an appearance on the latest episode of Knotfest's "She's With The Band", the show hosted by Tori Kravitz aiming to amplify the voices of women on stage, backstage and in the business, former ARCH ENEMY singer Alissa White-Gluz, who is vegan and straight edge, spoke about some of the most common misunderstandings of a plant-based lifestyle. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have seen animal rights, not even just veganism, but just animal rights in general, go through a rollercoaster of successes and losses. It's always a very interesting thing where if somebody rescues a beagle from an animal testing facility, which actually just happened — a bunch of beagles were rescued and the activists went to jail — but they're applauded as heroes, because they saved dogs. But if those same people were walking out with another animal — let's say a very similar animal who actually is more intelligent and shares more DNA with humans, a pig — then people probably wouldn't applaud them. They would just comment 'bacon'. And the thing is they can comment that all they want — I know where bacon comes from; you're not blowing my mind.

"I think that, unfortunately, right now we have reached a point where there's so much oversaturation in the influencer culture that veganism got kind of sucked into a diet trend, which it is not," she continued. "Just to make it perfectly clear, for someone who has never met a vegan, you probably won't know that they're vegan until you maybe go out to eat with them somewhere and they place an order. And then you still might not know unless you straight-up ask them. It's not something that ever comes up in conversation.

"I think people have this weird misconception, because they maybe have never met a vegan, and they're, like, 'Oh, vegans just walk up to you and say, 'I'm vegan and you should be vegan.'' That has never happened. [Laughs] That doesn't happen. I have some friends that I've known for years that I didn't know they were vegan, and then we were, like, 'Oh, me too. Cool. Okay, great.' You know, acquaintances."

Alissa, who has been vegetarian since birth, and vegan since the 1990s, added: "I went vegan because I love animals and I don't wanna hurt them. That's it. And if other people feel that same way and they don't wanna hurt animals, we're at a point in time now where it's actually really easy to avoid hurting them. So they could find that, 'Hey, I found a way to stop hurting animals. It's really easy. It doesn't cost anything. All that it involves is me choosing to eat that thing instead of that thing. Cool. Same price, same nutritional value. One thing is made from plants and the other thing is made from dead animals.' It's so easy now.

"I think that where we are faltering is that in 2018, 2019, there was huge successes in the vegan movement where people were really understanding and getting into it. And we had really influential documentaries, like 'The Game Changers', and then the pendulum sort of swung back and there's a backlash against it. I mean, I see it all the time. If I post anything about animals that's not a dog or a cat, then there's people that start to come up with all these arguments, and blah, blah, blah. And I'll leave it in the comments, or I'll respond to some of them, because I want people to see that so that they can see, like, 'Well, actually that doesn't make sense because, no, well, look, she answered that.' And so I'll just leave it there in the comments. But I think the carnivore diet took off, and quite transparently the meat industry paid influencers to say that they were vegan and stopped being vegan. This is a fact. It's a documented fact. The meat industry is one of the biggest, most successful, most high-valued industries in the world. It's up there with oil — it's huge. And they started actually seeing their business suffer because of people who wanted to be healthier or wanted to help animals, especially in dairy, because most people are allergic to dairy anyways. And so they started to do things to swing it the other way. And some of it was successful. There are vegan influencers who were never actually vegan, who were paid to say that they were vegan: 'And here's why I've stopped being vegan now' and make these videos and rage bait everyone. I mean, that's marketing, right? It's pretty intelligent marketing, actually. There's laws being passed in different parts of the world saying that you can't call soy milk, soy milk, and you can't call oat milk, oat milk. It has to be 'soy beverage' because they're so afraid of the word 'milk' being used to describe something that didn't come out of a cow's boob. So I can see that they're struggling, and that makes me feel good [laughs], that we're making some impact, but I think that they have succeeded in marketing against veganism quite a bit, which sucks, because, again, at the end of the day we're just people that don't wanna hurt animals."

Alissa went on to say that replacing animal products with plant foods is critical to reducing the devastating harm that animal farming inflicts on the planet.

"I don't care what you do — I don't care. Do whatever you want it. I mean, it applies to everything. Drive whatever you want, sleep with whoever you want, eat whatever you want, wear whatever you want, as long as you're not hurting anyone. All those things, when they're done without hurting anyone, I don't care. It's up to you. You have free will. Go enjoy it. But if you choose to wear a real fur coat, you're hurting someone," she explained. "So now it's not just about you. Now you're involving somebody else, and you're taking their life — many lives, actually, for a fur coat.

"I've had to really think about this a lot because in my head it's so easy to be vegan that I'm, like, 'Well, why would it be a problem? It's so easy.' But I think that if people love animals and care about animals, or care about their health or care about the environment, even if they're able to just do it a little bit, it helps," she added. "Because, look, if there's people that are vegan half the time, that's the same as if we had half the amount of people vegan all the time. So it's the same impact. So if people are, like, 'Yeah, I'm mostly vegan,' but they like to have their cheese or whatever now and then, they're still doing a great job. And so I think that there's no need to like strive for perfection and feel like they're like locked into something. Again, for me, I don't waiver because I don't want to, but if other people have a hard time with it, even if they do it most of the time or some of the time, it's still a good help. And I think that everybody has the ability to do that."

Apart from her musical acclaim, Alissa's dedication to animal rights is evident in her collaborations with various animal welfare organizations and her outspoken stance on issues related to animal exploitation, aligning her musical career with a fervent commitment to creating awareness and promoting compassion for all living beings.

Alissa's distinctive blend of artistry and activism has garnered widespread acclaim, earning her recognition as a trailblazer in the realm. As an influential figure in both the metal community and the animal rights movement, White-Gluz remains steadfast in her commitment to creating a more compassionate and just world for all beings.

During the 2023 edition of the Tuska festival in Helsinki, Finland, Alissa was asked by Kiki of the "Bleeding Metal" podcast if her activism is part of her identity. Alissa responded: "Yeah, absolutely. I mean, I am an activist before I'm a musician even. That's really what drives me forward every single day, is hoping that in some way my existence on this planet can make it a little bit better for everybody else who is currently existing on the planet and who will exist in the future. And that's first and foremost animal rights."

Asked if she would describe that as her purpose in life then even, Alissa said: "I don't know if people have, like, a purpose in life. I think it's nice to think that we do. I don't really know if we actually do. I think someone's purpose in life can just be whatever they attach themselves to — you know, whatever drives them forward. It doesn't have to be some big grandiose thing. But with that definition, then yes, I would say that it's my purpose. Yeah."