Ex-CRO-MAGS Frontman JOHN JOSEPH On The Message Of His New Book 'Destroying Monsters': 'It's Never Hopeless'

In a new episode of Occupy The Void, the podcast about mental health, making music and staying alive hosted by Christina Rowatt, former CRO-MAGS frontman John Joseph spoke about his book called "Destroying Monsters", out now via his own Grace Publishing. The first half of the book talks about Joseph's own struggle with addiction while the second half talks about techniques and skills Joseph uses for staying clean.

Asked what he hopes readers will take away from reading the book, Joseph said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's never hopeless, because no matter how low that we… People talk about, 'Oh, I was rock bottom.' You can actually be, you can go, you can be under the rocks. You can be fucking lower than… I was below rock bottom. When I first got off those drugs… Somebody tried to murder me in a fucking crack house and took everything. No matter how hopeless it seems, there's always a way to climb out from wherever. That's the message of the book."

He continued: "I didn't wanna just tell my story of 'this is what I went through.' I wanted it to also be, like you said, [Joseph's previously released self-help book] 'The PMA Effect' in the sense that these are the tools you can use from myself as well as other people who are in… There's a quote from Steve-O, there's a quote from all these people who are in long-term recovery, and this is what they do to stay clean and sober.

"But like any other book, if you don't apply what's in the book, it's useless," John added. "We don't want armchair philosophers. When I read books back in the day in the '80s or '81, when I started reading like Tao Te Ching and Bhagavad Gita and all these books, I applied the knowledge to my life. That's what I tell people. Whatever's in this book, if you don't apply what's in these pages to your life, it's useless. It goes in one ear and out the other. And that was the difference with me, is that if I read something, if I read a book on screenwriting, if I read a book on whatever it is, I'm gonna try to take the active steps every day to apply that knowledge."

The entire "Occupy The Void" episode featuring Joseph is available on Spotify. Some of the highlights can be seen in the YouTube clip below.

"Destroying Monsters" is available for purchase through johnjosephdiscipline.com. All copies are signed by John Joseph. Personalization is not available.

Joseph didn't merely overcome adversity, he overcame a life of odds stacked higher than the Empire State Building: the loss of his family, serious addictions to crack cocaine, pills and alcohol, and a life of crime on the streets of New York City. Joseph's shocking, compelling and riveting story of how he beat those odds and how audiences can beat their own odds has made him one of the freshest and most original authors out today.

Joseph is a highly sought after motivational speaker and coach. He is the author of the groundbreaking self-help book "The PMA Effect". His success story is like none other. Despite all odds against him since birth, having come from a broken home of a violent alcoholic father, he spent six years in an abusive foster home, was homeless on the mean streets of New York City in the mid-'70s by the age of fourteen, battled drug addiction, and spent two years in violent lock-ups, he was able to overcome all of those traumatic experiences and rebuild his life by applying the principles of a positive mindset combined with discipline and an unwavering work ethic.

John is a published author, having written multiple books, screenplays, completed 14 Ironman Triathlons, and has released numerous albums touring the world over as a musician. He is also a successful entrepreneur with his own publishing company. Believing in the power of paying it forward, John gives back to the community through various philanthropic endeavors like feeding New York City's needy.

Joseph has worked with professional athletes, entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, as well as individuals and families. He's been featured in Psychology Today, major media outlets like The List TV, Vice TV, Fox 5 New York City, was on the world's No. 1 podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience", and many others.