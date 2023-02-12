  • facebook
Ex-GUNS N' ROSES Guitarist DJ ASHBA Announces Split From Wife

February 12, 2023

Former GUNS N' ROSES and SIXX: A.M. guitarist Daren Jay "DJ" Ashba and his wife Nathalia Henao, an Italo-Colombian influencer who goes by the name Natyash, have called it quits.

The 50-year-old musician and producer took to his social media earlier today (Sunday, February 12) to write: "After 9 beautiful years of marriage, Naty and I have decided to go our separate ways.

"I will forever be grateful for the love and support that you all have shown us.

"Although divorce is never easy, we have nothing but love and respect for each other."

The couple first met in 2010 in Rome and were engaged in August 2013 in Las Vegas after a controversial proposal which included a romantic ride in a Las Vegas police helicopter. The tour over the city ended in a field at police headquarters where Ashba proposed with roses and champagne. However, Ashba's posting on Twitter thanking the Las Vegas police department resulted in an internal affairs investigations to determine if any department policies or regulations were violated during that time.

Ashba married Henao in September 2013 in Las Vegas. A dozen friends attended the wedding at the Little Church of the West, the 80-year-old chapel which has been the scene of more celebrity marriages — including those between Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton; and Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford — than any other wedding chapel in the world.

Last year, DJ collaborated with his wife on his "Malosa" single, a dance/rock hybrid he calls GDM (Guitar Dance Music).

Natyash released the original version of "Malosa" earlier last year. The song "received critical acclaim from top-tier outlets, including Billboard Argentina, Univision, Extra and more," according to a press release.

After 9 beautiful years of marriage, Naty and I have decided to go our separate ways. I will forever be grateful for the...

Posted by ASHBA on Sunday, February 12, 2023

