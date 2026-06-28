Ex-ICED EARTH Singer MATT BARLOW Hasn't Talked To JON SCHAFFER Yet About Possibly Working Together Again

In a new interview with Ed Hackimer of This Day In Metal, former ICED EARTH singer Matt Barlow was once again asked about the possibility of working again with ICED EARTH founder Jon Schaffer after previously serving two stints with the band, from 1993 to 2003 and from 2007 to 2011. Matt said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I couldn't say to that, man, 'cause I wouldn't even want to get into that or get into Jon's mind or what he's thinking or doing right now. I know he's heavily into promoting [his long-running side project] SONS OF LIBERTY and getting out there. And hopefully he can get out there and do some shows with that.

"ICED EARTH, obviously, that's Jon's child, that's him, as well as SONS OF LIBERTY, but I think that it's great that he's out there re-releasing the [SONS OF LIBERTY] records, doing what he wanted to do, I think, originally with the sound. 'Cause I think he re-tracked the drums [for SONS OF LIBERTY's 'Thought Crimes (Volumes 1 & 2)', which reimagines 2009's 'Brush-Fires Of The Mind' LP and the 2011 EP 'Spirit Of The Times'], and things like that. So that's worked out really well. So I'm anxious to talk to him about how it's going as far as the sales and all that stuff and any future plans. But I haven't talked to him about that as of yet."

Barlow previously spoke about the prospect of his return to ICED EARTH during a June 2025 interview with Spain's Stairway To Rock. He said at the time: "Jon and I haven't talked about that at all, man. Obviously, I can't wait for Jon to do something else musically. I don't know if it's gonna be ICED EARTH or something else. But I look forward to him coming back and getting back into things. I really hope that he does. But right now, that's all on hold for him, I believe. It's been a little bit since I've spoken with him. He and my wife speak quite often, as that's my wife's brother. But as far as, whenever he does something, I'm gonna be fully supporting him coming back into music. So hopefully that will happen."

Referencing the fact that Jon was sentenced last October to three years of probation and 120 hours of community service in connection with his involvement in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. (Schaffer later became one of about 1,500 people accused of crimes related to the riot who were pardoned by President Donald Trump),Matt said: "I've said this before in other interviews, I understand people's disappointment in how things went down with Jon, and I think Jon is disappointed as well and has apologized. Hopefully there is a redemption story in here and hopefully people can understand and understand that we all have our differences in our, whether you wanna call them flaws or just differences in opinion or what have you, or differences in things that they've done or anything. But, at the end of the day, I think the outcome, if Jon is able to come back into the musical realm, I think the outcome ultimately will be something — a very, very, very positive thing."

Asked if he is able to convince Jon to bring ICED EARTH back, possibly with Matt once again on vocals, Barlow said: "No. 'Cause I really don't wanna push Jon into something. At the end of the day, ICED EARTH is Jon's, and any project that Jon does is gonna be up to him. He's a fantastic musician and writer, and I think that any project that he does is going to be a good thing."

In April 2025, it was announced that ASHES OF ARES, the band featuring Barlow and fellow ex-ICED EARTH member Freddie Vidales, would celebrate the 30th anniversary of ICED EARTH's third album, 1996's "The Dark Saga", on a European tour in September/October 2025. Vidales played with ICED EARTH from 2008 to 2012 and is featured on the band's 2011 album "Dystopia". from 1993 to 2003 and from 2007 to 2011.

"We have been given Jon's blessing to do 'The Dark Saga' in its entirety," Matt told Stairway To Rock. "I mean, we didn't necessarily have to ask his blessing, but we did. Freddie contacted him, and he said, 'Absolutely,' obviously with these limitations. No [ICED EARTH] logo or anything that ICED EARTH has that's copywritten [sic] or anything like that. But as far as performing the music, he gave us permission to do so and gave his blessing on that."

Barlow also talked about his career as a police lieutenant in Georgetown, Delaware, saying: "It's great. I've actually been a police officer since 2003. So, I've been doing it for 22 years now. It was a huge life decision. Obviously, it really changed my life, but it did allow me a couple of things — it allowed me to start a family and have a family, and to see my sons grow instead of being out on the road and all that. It was necessary — it was a hundred percent necessary — because I think my life is fulfilled. And I'm still able to perform music and write and record and all that. So, for me, I've been able to have my cake and eat it too, so to speak, as a term used sometimes. I've had a very successful life here at home and with my career in law enforcement as well as a very fulfilling life with music. I don't have any preconceived notions. I did go back to ICED EARTH for a time, in 2008, but that had to end after a couple of years because the band needed to be able to make money and touring is the way that bands make money now. There's no other way, really, for bands to do it, because you can't make money recording anymore unless you're a platinum star or something like that. But it doesn't happen too often in metal. But as it is, I've been able to have a really excellent career, and I'm very grateful for that. And I am very grateful to not only the people that I work with during my day job, because they're very supportive of what I do, but also I'm very grateful to fans that understand the restraints of my career in law enforcement and still support me musically, even though I can't get out there and tour and see everybody all the time. But hopefully we'll be able to do it a little bit more as years go on. And as my law enforcement career dwindles down, maybe I can have some more time to go out there and tour, and that would be fantastic."

ASHES OF ARES released its fourth studio album, titled "New Messiahs", in Europe in July 2025 and in North America in August 2025 via ROAR!

ICED EARTH played its final show with Barlow at the 2011 edition of the Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

Barlow, who is married to Schaffer's sister, announced his departure from ICED EARTH in March 2011. In a heartfelt statement, he cited his commitment to his family and the need for ICED EARTH to tour more as the reasons for his retirement; however, he committed to performing with ICED EARTH on all 2011 European festival dates, including Wacken Open Air.

Back in late 2020, Barlow reunited with Schaffer to celebrate the holiday season with an EP called "Winter Nights". Released under the SCHAFFER/BARLOW PROJECT banner, the effort contained the duo's unique spin on five Christmas classics and two ICED EARTH songs.

In April 2025, Schaffer said in an interview that the legal issues and professional setback he faced as a result of his involvement in the Capitol riot have been "the biggest gift" of his life, in part because "it is what led" him "to [Jesus] Christ."