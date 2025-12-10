Ex-JOURNEY Singer STEVE PERRY Once Again Opens Up Personal Archive For Special Charity Holiday Auction

Following on from his successful summer auction that raised over $200,000 in aid of Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, former JOURNEY singer Steve Perry has again partnered with Darkives Collectibles, the archival memorabilia platform from Dark Horse Records, to launch a holiday auction full of music history from the rock legend's personal archive to help raise money for Gilead House, which works with unhoused single mothers and their children — many of whom are survivors of domestic violence — helping them rebuild their lives with dignity, strength, and courage."

Darkives Collectibles has curated over 90 pieces from Perry's personal archives to give fans the opportunity to add never-before-available, unique, signed, graded, and collectible items to their own collections. Items in the auction include handwritten lyrics from classic JOURNEY songs, Perry's own diamond records, vintage tour merchandise, including tour programs, promotional baseball jackets signed by Perry, signed studio-used instruments, and signed vinyl test pressings, LPs, CDs and cassettes, all graded and authenticated in partnership with Audio Media Grading (AMG). The auction is live now until December 16. Go here to find out more.

Highlights in the auction include one-off handwritten lyrics of the JOURNEY classics "Separate Ways" and "Only The Young" along with Steve Perry's diamond RIAA award for JOURNEY's "Escape", which was presented to him for over 10 million albums sold. Both solo and JOURNEY albums and test pressings from Steve's personal archive are being included in the auction, including his own copies of the 2018 "Traces" solo album, JOURNEY's "Dream, After Dream" and "Greatest Hits" albums, all of which have been signed by Steve before being graded, authenticated and preserved by Audio Media Grading (AMG). To celebrate this holiday season, the auction also includes a number of promotional and signed items related to Steve's holiday albums — "The Season" and "The Season 3" — including signed and graded seven-inch singles, test pressings and a signed promotional guitar. Auction lots also include genuine vintage merch items from the "Strange Medicine" 1994 tour and JOURNEY's 1983 tour, including signed tour programs that have been carefully stored in the Steve Perry archive.

Steve says: "I'm excited to once again open up my personal archives for this special holiday auction and give the fans who have supported me through the years a chance to own a piece of my musical journey.

"Every item in this collection comes directly from my personal archive. These pieces have been carefully stored for many years, and now I feel it's the right time to pass them on from my hands to yours, to be enjoyed, remembered and part of your own personal collections.

"Some of my special items include handwritten lyrics, my own personal diamond record plaque, albums from my personal collection, test pressings, and even tour merchandise from years past. Most importantly, all the proceeds from this archive sale will go to support Gilead House, which is a wonderful charity close to my heart in Marin County that does so much for many families who are trying to rebuild their lives.

"Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with me. Let's help make a difference together this holiday season."

In addition to the holiday auction, Perry released the animated video for "This Christmas" from his latest holiday album, "The Season 3". The video was designed and animated by Patrick Atkins and can be seen below.

Earlier this year, Perry shocked fans with the reimagined version of the legendary power ballad "Faithfully" by JOURNEY, a powerful duet with celebrated singer, songwriter, and guitarist Willie Nelson. Recorded at Ronnie's Place in Nashville, Tennessee, and Steve's studio, Love Box, the track was produced by Kent Wells and Steve Perry, engineered by Joel McKenne, Kyle Dickinson and Steve Perry. Additional musicians featured on the duet include Mike Rojas on piano, James Mitchell on electric guitar, Kent Wells on acoustic guitar, Scott Sanders on steel guitar, Steve Mackey on bass, Mickey Raphael on harmonica and Nir Z on drums.

Darkives Collectibles is a new archival memorabilia platform from Dark Horse Records, specializing in curating artist archives and giving fans the opportunity to add never-before-available, unique, signed, graded, and collectible items to their collections—all sourced directly from the personal collections of the artists themselves.

In the heart of Novato, California, Gilead House shines as a beacon of hope and transformation. For more than 25 years, this extraordinary organization has walked alongside unhoused single mothers and their children — many of whom are survivors of domestic violence — helping them rebuild their lives with dignity, strength, and courage. At Gilead House, families find more than shelter. They discover safety, stability, and a pathway to a brighter future. Through compassionate support, education, and life-skills training, mothers are empowered to break cycles of abuse and homelessness, while children are given the chance to heal, grow, and dream again.

Photo credit: David Zonshine