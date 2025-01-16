  • facebook
Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Adds More Shows To 'Bass Warrior' March 2025 European Tour

January 16, 2025

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has added more dates to his "Bass Warrior" tour across Europe for spring 2025. The trek will feature Ellefson and his solo band performing select cuts from his well-known catalog of MEGADETH hits, solo material and other hard rock and metal favorites which inspired him during his 40-year music career.

When the original "Bass Warrior" tour was first announced, Ellefson said in a statement: "I've approached my career as that of a musical warrior, always accompanied by my bass guitar. I eagerly anticipate bringing these songs back to the stage, while sharing introspective and entertaining anecdotes about their creation. It's been a wild ride of low notes and high stakes."

Last year, Ellefson told Eonmusic about the "Bass Warrior" shows: "That's sort of an extension now of what I started a few years ago called 'Basstory', and it's an archival, going through the history of my career of songs that people know, some solo stuff and various things. I've done a little bit of storytelling of course, but I'm taking it over into some places that I haven't even been to in a while that are a little harder to get to with big bands. So this is a little smaller and nimble where I could go into more intimate venues, and it's intentionally designed to be that. So yeah, those are fun. I like it's that; you're very active with the people."

Tour dates:

March 06 - Kill Joy - Roma (Italy)
March 07 - Il Peocio - Trofarello (Italy)
March 08 - Del Vino - Orchamps-Vennes (France)
March 09 - 7er club - Mannheim (Germany)
March 12 - Roxy - Flensburg (Germany)
March 13 - Bergkeller - Reichenbach (Germany)
March 14 - Stary Dom - Domecko (Poland)
March 15 - Bluesiana - Velden (Austria)
March 16 - Dart Rock Bar - Trieste (Italy)
March 18 - Reigen Live - Vienna (Austria)
March 20 - Kino Regis - Bochnia (Poland)
March 21 - Eden Underground Club - Broumov (Czech Republic)
March 22 - Kino Klub - Svatoborice (Czech Republic)
March 23 - Mlyn - Vrutky (Slovakia)
March 29 - Music Factory Live - Cremona (Italy)

Note: Some shows are walk-up or e-mail-only, so check basswarriortour.com for the latest updates on ticket details.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH more than three years ago after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH leader shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

