SAMMY HAGAR: 'I Don't Think I Want To Go On Tour Anymore'

In a new interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, legendary rocker Sammy Hagar, who is preparing for a nine-show Las Vegas residency in the spring, said that he longer wants to spend any time on the road. "I don't think I want to go on tour anymore," he said. "I hate to say that, because I don't want to piss my fans off. I'll go out and do a one-off show and do things like that, but the residency is going to give me a good extension of my career. That's what I'm hoping for."

Referencing the upcoming residency, "Best Of All Worlds Tour - The Residency", which is scheduled for April 30-May 17 at Dolby Live, the 77-year-old former VAN HALEN and MONTROSE frontman said: "With this, I don't have to travel, I don't have to unpack and pack and get on an airplane every day. You know, at my age, it hurts my shoulders to do all this. And I have to perform. I'm a performer, at the end of the day."

"I keep telling my manager, 'Don't take any tours, let me do this residency,'" Hagar added. "If I like it enough, I'll do another one. And if that's successful I'll do another one, and I can squeeze a few more years out of my career."

Last November, Hagar admitted to People magazine that retirement had "crept into my head for 10 years."

"I get insecure in between shows, in between tours, and I think, 'Gee, do I still have it? Can I really still do all that?' And I get out there, and it's like it's riding a bike or having sex," he said.

"I'm going to retire when I can't do this, when I can't sing anymore… I'm not going to have people pay the kind of money that it costs to see these concerts these days and not deliver. So that's where my retirement is. It's in the hands of the higher being."

"The Best Of All Worlds Tour - The Residency" will reunite the rock powerhouse band of Sammy, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Kenny Aronoff with a new "only in Las Vegas" setlist.

This residency will showcase Sammy's career-spanning hits, from seminal breakouts with MONTROSE, his iconic solo hits, and a deep dive into his tenure with VAN HALEN, CHICKENFOOT, and everything in between. Presented in partnership by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International, the residency will be custom-designed for Dolby Live, giving fans an intimate, high-energy concert experience in the 5,200-seat entertainment venue.

Tickets for the following nine dates are onsale now: April 30, 2025 and May 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17, 2025.

The Las Vegas residency follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of "The Best Of All Worlds" tour, which sold out amphitheaters and arenas across North America and Japan in 2024.