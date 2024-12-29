Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON: Heavy Metal Is 'Not Meant To Be Mainstream'

In a recent interview with Switzerland-based videographer and photographer Alexandra Hernandez, former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson shared insights into his relationship with the bass and how his approach to the instrument has evolved over time. He also discussed what brings him happiness, his thoughts on the evolution of music as well as his view of metal as a subculture and his perception of the metalhead community. Finally, he offered valuable advice for young musicians aspiring to create music and build a professional career. You can watch the chat in three parts below.

On the topic of exploring new musical things and what drives him, Ellefson said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The truth of it is I'm an explorer. It's why I get on a plane, get on a bus and just go explore the world.

"Music is a representation of people. That's why when people call me to put a track down, which is how [Ellefson's] DIETH [project] started…

"Nothing makes me happier than to just see people in the audience be happy to be there and [to be] on stage entertaining them, performing for them, 'cause it's their night; they're the ones who paid for it. Us on the stage, we're the product they paid for. And so it's our job — kind of like a jukebox: you put the coin in and you select the song, and people go dance or drink and they do what they do. And it's the same thing with live music."

Ellefson went on to say that heavy metal fans are always among music's most passionate devotees.

"I've seen so many clubs. I remember the first time I saw it, I think it was 2001, MEGADETH, we were on a tour for 'The World Needs A Hero' [album]," he recalled. "Right after we played, they flipped the club over, and a DJ came in, [with] one cable plugged into his turntable, and they let a whole bunch of nicely dressed yuppies in and charged them all the same amount of money and sold them more drinks. So they had the metalheads and the rockers all day, and then they had the DJ. And it just happened to us on this tour. It was up in the U.K. It was kind of, like, 'Okay, let's get this heavy metal thing done so we can flip it over and turn it into a rave.' And I'd like to think that what we do is maybe a bit more artful than that. It's got a bit more injection into society and into people's lives than just to sort of, as the old hippie thing.

"I think that's one thing about metal music for sure — metal, jazz. There's certain eclectic kind of subcultures, and metal is not a mainstream music; it's a subculture," Ellefson continued. "And it's not meant to be mainstream. It's had its mainstream moments, but for the most part, it's a subculture, and people come because they're into it and they know the songs, they know the people involved in it, they know the words, some of them are musicians. I feel like maybe there's a bit more of an intrinsic connection between us. Even if it's rowdy and it's fist in the air and it's stage diving and it's rocking, it's a very interactive community. And for me it always has been. From the very early days of MEGADETH, when we started that band, the fans, it was as entertaining for us to watch them as it was probably for them to watch us because of how engaged and how rowdy they were, with pits and stage diving and all that stuff. So it brought out this very primal thing in people. That's been a fun thing to be a part of my whole career. And even we see it every night after night with [Ellefson's] KINGS OF THRASH [project]. It's fun to see that hasn't gone away. That's still part of who we are and what we do."

Last week, Ellefson unveiled a year-end holiday treat in the form of a fresh and dynamic rendition of the 1980s classic "Ah! Leah!" by legendary singer-songwriter Donnie Iris. The track features an impressive lineup, including vocalists Chip Z'nuff (ENUFF Z'NUFF) and Stephen Shareaux (KIK TRACEE),along with Drew Fortier (THE LUCID) on guitar and Paolo Caridi on drums.

This updated version of the radio rock favorite is now available on all digital platforms.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH by Dave Mustaine in May 2021, just days after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Mustaine, alleging the frontman shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.