Ex-MEGADETH Drummer SHAWN DROVER Says ACT OF DEFIANCE 'Broke Up' After CHRIS BRODERICK Joined IN FLAMES

In a new interview with "The Rock Is George Podcast", former MEGADETH drummer Shawn Drover was asked about the current status of ACT OF DEFIANCE, the band he launched in 2015 with fellow former MEGADETH member Chris Broderick (guitar),alongside ex-SCAR THE MARTYR singer Henry Derek Bonner and SHADOWS FALL's Matt Bachand (bass). Drover, who is currently promoting the debut album from his WITHERING SCORN project, said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "ACT OF DEFIANCE really broke up because Chris Broderick got an offer to join a much bigger band called IN FLAMES, which is a great band out of Sweden. They've been around for at least 25 years now, I believe. So, that was a good opportunity for him. This was right before the pandemic; this was, like, 2018, if I remember right. So, I was all for it. We were all extremely supportive of him doing that and it was certainly a smart decision on his part. And then, really, the pandemic hit not too far after that. Obviously, we took a break between 2018 and pandemic, but I was just kind of in a lull musically and wasn't really doing anything. And once the pandemic hit, that's when my brother [former MEGADETH and current WITHERING SCORN guitarist Glen Drover] kind of reached out and said, 'Hey, let's get something going here. Let's write a batch of songs like we did back in the day and have some fun. So that's exactly what we did."

Drover quit MEGADETH in November 2014 "to pursue [his] own musical interests", according to a statement he released at the time. Later that same day, Broderick announced his departure from the group, saying that he was exiting the band "due to artistic and musical differences."

ACT OF DEFIANCE released two albums before calling it quits: 2015's "Birth And The Burial" and 2017's "Old Scars, New Wounds".

In addition to Shawn, WITHERING SCORN features his brother, and fellow ex-MEGADETH member, Glen Drover, along with former FATES WARNING bassist Joe DiBiase and German singer Henning Basse, who has previously played with FIREWIND, METALIUM and MAYAN.

WITHERING SCORN's debut album, "Prophets Of Demise", was released on July 7 via Frontiers Music Srl.

WITHERING SCORN was formed in 2020 by Glen and Shawn, who previously played together in MEGADETH, as well as in EIDOLON. The pair have teamed up once again for their latest musical offering and are joined by DiBiase, who played with FATES WARNING for 14 years on multiple records and world tours, and Basse. The potent combination of these four incredibly talented musicians joining forces has given birth to an uncompromising heavy metal record in the form of "Prophets Of Demise".

Shawn joined MEGADETH in 2004 as the replacement for Nick Menza, who had only just rejoined the group. Drover performed on four MEGADETH studio records: 2007's "United Abominations", 2009's "Endgame", 2011's "TH1RT3EN" and 2013's "Super Collider".

Glen Drover left MEGADETH at the end of 2007 and was replaced by Chris Broderick, who previously played with NEVERMORE and JAG PANZER.