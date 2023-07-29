  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Watch 4K Video Of ANN WILSON's Concert In Champaign, Illinois

July 29, 2023

The MusicJunkie422 YouTube channel has uploaded 4K video of HEART's Ann Wilson and her backing band TRIPSITTER's July 27 concert at the Virginia Theater in Champaign, Illinois. Check out the clips below.

Joining Ann in the group are Ryan Wariner on lead guitar, Tony Lucido on bass, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and Sean Lane on drums.

Wilson, known the world over as a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band HEART, is here to stay.

Widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock, Ann's extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience's collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

"Barracuda", "Crazy On You" and "Magic Man" are among the many songs she's written that now reside in the pantheon of rock's greatest hits. "Greed" from 2022's "Fierce Bliss" plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set.

This past year, Ann sang with DISTURBED frontman David Draiman on the duet "Don't Tell Me" from the band's recently released "Divisive" album and lent her voice to Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock record. From "Dreamboat Annie" to DISTURBED, to Dolly Parton and beyond, Ann Wilson defies genre.

Prior to starting their summer tour, ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER had been putting the finishing touches on a new album of original material.

This year, Ann brings her show to venues everywhere with the same vigor and verve that she brought that one memorable night in front of LED ZEPPELIN at The Kennedy Center.

Heart - Ann Wilson at the Virginia. 2 nights ago she played Nashville. Evidently warm up to Champaign. She can still hit the notes. She sang some Led Zeppelin like Robert Plant in his 20s.

Posted by Tom Dillavou on Thursday, July 27, 2023

Find more on Heart
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).