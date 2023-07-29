Watch 4K Video Of ANN WILSON's Concert In Champaign, Illinois

The MusicJunkie422 YouTube channel has uploaded 4K video of HEART's Ann Wilson and her backing band TRIPSITTER's July 27 concert at the Virginia Theater in Champaign, Illinois. Check out the clips below.

Joining Ann in the group are Ryan Wariner on lead guitar, Tony Lucido on bass, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and Sean Lane on drums.

Wilson, known the world over as a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band HEART, is here to stay.

Widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock, Ann's extraordinarily powerful voice has been sending chills down her audience's collective spine for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement award.

"Barracuda", "Crazy On You" and "Magic Man" are among the many songs she's written that now reside in the pantheon of rock's greatest hits. "Greed" from 2022's "Fierce Bliss" plays seamlessly alongside the classics in her current live set.

This past year, Ann sang with DISTURBED frontman David Draiman on the duet "Don't Tell Me" from the band's recently released "Divisive" album and lent her voice to Dolly Parton's forthcoming rock record. From "Dreamboat Annie" to DISTURBED, to Dolly Parton and beyond, Ann Wilson defies genre.

Prior to starting their summer tour, ANN WILSON & TRIPSITTER had been putting the finishing touches on a new album of original material.

This year, Ann brings her show to venues everywhere with the same vigor and verve that she brought that one memorable night in front of LED ZEPPELIN at The Kennedy Center.