Ex-MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO On Balancing Art And Commerce In Music Industry

During an appearance on the Music Matters podcast, hosted by pro musician, producer, and Sports Illustrated photographer Darrell Craig Harris, Brazilian guitarist Kiko Loureiro, best known for his work with MEGADETH and ANGRA, explained that creating music is about finding the balance between genuine self-expression and the commercial demands of the industry.

"If you look at all the musicians around and you listen to their interviews and stuff, you're gonna see it's more than the music," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "[Your] music is a translation of your life experience. It's more unique, if you can put yourself there — it's more unique. You find that that's your voice, which is very tough in the beginning, but some artists, they could do [it] right away. Some need a few albums to find their voice. But, yeah, so that's important to understand who you are, what you want and just believe and do it, and then see what happens. That's the way I did in a group. And if you talk about it with the ANGRA guys, it would be the same. If you get to talk to Dave [Mustaine, MEGADETH leader], you can see it's the same. It's not different. It's just different level. It's the musician mindset of, 'Let's do this,' the excitement of creating music.

"I was making music with Dave that has 10 years more than I have in this business and did everything you can imagine," Kiko continued. "And he still has this excitement. 'I found the name of the song.' 'I found the name of the album.' 'That's the artwork of the album.' I mean, it's all there.

"It's a tricky thing, being an artist. And then the older you get — I think MEGADETH deals with that, older companies deal with that — people compare your work to your younger self. So, like, 'Yeah, I like you, Kiko, but the album you did in '90-something is best.' MEGADETH, of course, you're gonna play 'Rust In Peace', you're gonna play 'Peace Sells', so it's tough to bring something new because you are not that person. I'm 52. I like the Kiko from when he was 21, but I wanna show what I'm doing now. So you always have this comparison. It's almost like your younger self is your competitor, which is crazy.'

Kiko added: "So I get excited because I can show my development as a human being. I wanna show that now, I know sometimes the fans, they want the old stuff. So it's tough for some artists sometimes. Some artists get into the trap that, okay, they just play what they did 30 years ago and don't take the risk anymore. Because you also have the commercial side. We live in a capitalism society, so if you put your tickets [on sale] and you bring a crew of 50 people and three buses and five trucks, you need to put people inside that venue. Otherwise you don't come back. And then and to put people inside, [people are, like], 'I wanna see that band, and that band I wanna see, I wanna see them playing that song that I like.' So it's part of the game. So have to understand. And then you slowly [adopt the attitude of], 'That's what I did. And that's who I am now. And let's celebrate both.' How to find the balance is tough."

In November 2023, Kiko announced his decision to "extend" his absence from MEGADETH's touring activities, explaining that he didn't want to "hinder any of the band's plans or the hard work of all the incredible people involved in the tour."

Kiko revealed in September 2023 that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

One day after Kiko's announcement that he was "extending" his absence from MEGADETH's touring activities, band leader Dave Mustaine released a statement in which he said that he loves Loureiro and respects and fully supports Kiko's decision. He described Kiko as "a top-notch professional, a maestro" and thanked the guitarist "for his dedication and hard work these past nine years, helping us to achieve a Grammy on 'Dystopia' and the additional awards we have received on this latest record 'The Sick... The Dying...And The Dead'." Mustaine added: "I could not have done this without Kiko Loureiro."

MEGADETH played its first concert with Kiko's replacement, Teemu Mäntysaari on September 6, 2023 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 37-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.

In a recent interview with Japan's Young Guitar, Kiko was asked about the possibility of a future guest appearance with ANGRA. He responded: "In the last two albums from ANGRA, not being in the band, I did record a guest solo. I was touring a lot and I have small kids, so I didn't wanna travel more to do a guest appearance. It might be in the future. I'm friends of everybody. I have a great history with ANGRA. Same goes with MEGADETH. I'm still friends of everybody, and I don't wanna burn bridges."

He continued: "I'm proud of all the albums I recorded with ANGRA. I'm proud of the albums that I recorded with MEGADETH, the two albums I recorded with MEGADETH, all the concerts and tours we did together. So, guest appearances, recording a solo, helping somehow or just hanging, I'm happy to do it, because I like all those people as friends and family, because I shared so many great moments of my life with the guys from ANGRA, of course, many, many years, and also almost nine years in MEGADETH as well."