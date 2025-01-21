BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME To Perform 'Coma Ecliptic' And 'Alaska' Albums On Spring 2025 U.S. Tour

Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have announced "The Comalaska" spring 2025 U.S. tour. BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will perform the "Coma Ecliptic" and "Alaska" album every night on the trek, which will feature support from PROTEST THE HERO. The tour will kick off on April 29 at the Soundstage in Baltimore, Maryland and wrap up on May 24 at Preserving in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, January 24 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

April 29 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

April 30 - Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues

May 01 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

May 02 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

May 03 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

May 05 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

May 06 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater

May 07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

May 08 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

May 09 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spaces

May 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand @ The Complex

May 13 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

May 15 - Tulsa, OK @ Vanguard

May 16 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

May 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Metal Fest (no PROTEST THE HERO)

May 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

May 19 - Ashville, NC @ The Orange Peel

May 21 - Norfolk, VA @ The NORVA

May 23 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

May 24 - New Kensington, PA @ Preserving

Last year, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME completed a tour that found them playing two shows in each city, with night one featuring a performance of their acclaimed 2007 album "Colors" and night 2 featuring a performance of the 2021 follow-up effort, "Colors II".

In 2023, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME embarked on a tour that saw them performing 2012's "The Parallax II: Future Sequence" album in its entirety.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's latest album, "Colors II", came out in August 2021 via Sumerian Records.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME built its influential 2007 album, "Colors", on an unwavering commitment to artistic integrity. They've only fortified that commitment on "Colors II". The circumstances surrounding both records bear key similarities, yet the North Carolina quintet — Tommy Rogers (lead vocals, keyboards),Paul Waggoner (lead and rhythm guitar, backing and lead vocals),Dustie Waring (rhythm and lead guitar),Blake Richardson (drums) and Dan Briggs (bass, keyboards) — once again stretch the boundaries of their signature sound and heavy music at large.

"Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we're still here," explained Tommy. "That's part of the reason we named it 'Colors II'. We were in a similar spot when we did the first 'Colors'. Back then, we had just gotten done with Ozzfest. We were wondering, 'Where do we belong in this music scene?' We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it's some of our most creative material in a long time."

"'Colors' was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement," recalled Paul. "We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were canceled due to the pandemic, we were, like, 'We've got to write a record, and it's got to be good.' We had to do something next level."