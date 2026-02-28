Ex-METAL CHURCH Singer MARC LOPES Releases New LET US PREY Single 'In Nameless Blood'

In the volatile landscape of modern heavy metal, few artists possess the resilience and creative velocity of Marc Lopes (ex-METAL CHURCH, ROSS THE BOSS). Following a high-profile 2025 departure from West Coast legends METAL CHURCH — a tenure highlighted by the worldwide, critically acclaimed chart-topper "Congregation Of Annihilation" — Lopes has returned to his definitive creative engine: LET US PREY.

Originally forged in Boston as a "two-man metal machine" alongside riff-architect Jon Morency (LIVING WRECKAGE),the band has evolved from a project into a formidable, world class powerhouse that bridges the gap between modern metal, relentless thrash, elements of core genres and modern industrial cyber aggression. Supported by a stellar live lineup of top-tier musicians, the band's primary focus is delivering its brand of blistering metal both on record and on stage. In 2026, LET US PREY stands as a declaration of independence, delivering a masterclass in what they define as "cyber tech thrash core".

The LET US PREY sound is a calculated collision of genres that defies traditional labels, seamlessly weaving disparate threads of heavy music into a singular, organic tapestry. While many bands struggle to balance technicality with accessibility, LET US PREY executes this alchemy with effortless precision, ensuring that their multi-genre approach never feels forced. Underpinned by industrial sequencing and symphonic textures, the music features surgically precise drumming and crushing, down-tuned brutality. At the epicenter is Lopes's staggering vocal range; he shifts on a dime from guttural death growls and metalcore grit to soaring, layered harmonies and searing, Rob Halford-esque highs. The band's 2026 output pushes these boundaries into even more aggressive, relentless territory.

While Lopes continues to honor his legacy performing live worldwide with ROSS THE BOSS, his main focus has pivoted back to the "unfinished business" of LET US PREY. The upcoming chapter — with the first single mixed and mastered by Ricky Bonazza (BUTCHER BABIES, FEAR FACTORY) — represents a "sonic retribution," delving visually and thematically into gothic futurism and sci-fi horror. Lyrically, the band continues its deep dive into "intelligent metal," exploring the intersections of artificial intelligence, psychological warfare, existentialism, and the darker facets of human behavior. "In Nameless Blood" delves into the consequences of false narratives spread by all forms of media, the unseen real life changing effects it has on society. Lopes ponders "Have we become numb and non empathetic? Lives are ruined and many times taken, it's something I feel not enough people seem to be aware of these days. Just constant information and content consumption, very little individual thought, leading to quick impulsive output. Usually not very productive or positive, hence often more destructive with no accountability."

"This record isn't about fitting into a legacy; it's about building a new one," says Lopes. "It's unfinished business. So much to say through the art of music, no boundaries, no limitations. We aren't afraid to play and pull from all our influences — from tech-death-grindcore to hard rock sensibilities — as long as it hits with maximum intensity."

The official music video for "In Nameless Blood", created entirely by Sonatheria Creative Design — the Los Angeles-based studio owned and operated by Lopes — fuses traditional handcrafted art with cutting-edge A.I. tools to deliver a visually explosive hybrid that defines the "cyber tech thrash core" aesthetic. Specializing in graphic design, video production, archival media reimagination, and experimental motion work, Sonatheria has crafted a hyper-stimulating piece that bridges decades of organic creativity with the precision of machine learning.

"A.I. is no longer optional — it's a permanent expansion of the creative arsenal," says Lopes. "Embracing it fully has been an open, unpredictable, and deeply liberating experiment. This technology isn't going anywhere, so the only move is to master it and make it serve the vision." The result is a bold statement on the future of visual storytelling, where the raw energy of analog meets the limitless potential of generative tech.

LET US PREY first commanded the international stage with its 2020 debut, "Virtues Of The Vicious" (M-Theory Audio). The record cemented their reputation for elite musicianship, featuring guest appearances from a "who's who" of metal royalty, including Jonathan Donais (ANTHRAX),"Metal" Mike Chlasciak (HALFORD),and the late Oli Herbert (ALL THAT REMAINS).

Beyond LET US PREY, Lopes's career is defined by high-impact collaborations and chart success, including three worldwide major label releases — notably reaching the Top 20 on the Billboard and German national charts.

Lopes continues to collaborate with music's finest. He contributed a vocal track for the song "You Can Do Magic" — also featuring Phil Soussan (OZZY OSBOURNE) and Mick Box (URIAH HEEP) — for the 2025 compilation album "Yacht Metal" released by Cleopatra Records. Marc is also the singer on the new NUCLEAR MESSIAH track "Electric Burn" (released February 13),from the forthcoming "Black Flame" album. Helmed by widely revered six-string shredder Chris Poland (of MEGADETH fame),NUCLEAR MESSIAH features contributions from Poland's fellow MEGADETH alumni Marty Friedman, David Ellefson and Glen Drover plus Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER),Mick Box (URIAH HEEP),Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW) and more.

LET US PREY is:

* Marc Lopes (vocals/keys/programming)

* Jon Morency (guitars/bass/drums)