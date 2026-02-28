CROSSBONE SKULLY, Featuring ALICE COOPER Guitarist TOMMY HENRIKSEN, Releases New Single 'We're L.O.S.T.'

CROSSBONE SKULLY is back with the final blow to its "Evil World Machine" era, releasing their eagerly awaited new single "We're L.O.S.T." It's a raw reflection of Hollywood, otherwise known as the City Of Angels, where dreams are broken by the abuse of power.

CROSSBONE SKULLY is a hard rock band led by Tommy Henriksen (ALICE COOPER, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES) and features talented up-and-coming guitarist Anna "Blackthorn" Cara, whose distinctive style adds to CROSSBONE SKULLY's powerful sound. The group is rounded out by guitar player Sam "Barn" Koltun, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES bassist extraordinaire Chris Wyse and rock-solid drummer Tuesdai.

With a message that mirrors the grit and madness of the world today, Henriksen describes the anthem as "surviving a ruthless city by becoming tougher and finding your fire to stand unbroken in the face of evil doers". Cara adds, "As soon as Tommy showed me this song, I had to listen on repeat. An incredible song with so much meaning in today's world." The video follows Tommy as he prowls through the City Of Angels picking up misfits, saints and survivors along the way in search of the Gonzo, with the help of his guide, Sem, and seeing the signs sent by the Bringer Of Light and The Sorcerer to overcome the entity Nomastae.

Their critically acclaimed debut album, "Evil World Machine", makes a bold statement, featuring the singles "High On You", "The Boom Went The Boom" and "Everyone's On Dope", "I'm Unbreakable". But now it's time for the "Evil World Machine" to be destroyed.

In a 2024 interview with Sentinel Daily, Henriksen said that CROSSBONE SKULLY had been in the works "since about 2018." He explained: "I believe it's one of those things where, it's, like, I'm always doing all different types of music. I've never been, like, 'I'm gonna do this, I'm gonna do that.' Because music is — I don't know… music, it's life for me. When I do music, I do it because I love it. I don't ever sit back and go, 'I'm gonna do it for money, or I'm going to try and write a hit song.' And when I started CROSSBONE SKULLY, it actually was born out of soundcheck, pretty much, myself and Glen Sobel, the drummer for ALICE COOPER and HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES. He played all the drums on the record. Me and him would jam AC/DC songs during soundcheck, and I'd sing them. And our lighting guy just happened to say, 'You should do this. You're missing out.' And I looked at him. I was, like, 'What do you mean, man?' He [said], 'You should be doing it.' I used to do it back in the club days, when I was, like, eighteen years old, I was doing all that stuff. So what I did was whenever someone tells me anything, I always say I'm like a recorder. I'm always taking information, and I'm processing a lot of shit all the time. I went home and I thought about it and I started writing a couple songs, and the first song I did was 'The Boom Went The Boom'."

Super-producer Robert John "Mutt" Lange came out of retirement to work on "Evil World Machine" and served as executive producer on the effort, which came out in October 2024.

"'Evil World Machine' is an unanchored, unapologetic record that’s true to life," Henriksen told Classic Rock magazine in a 2024 interview. "The stories are real, reflecting the journey we all go through. It all started with the line 'I'm Unbreakable' [from the single of the same name, released in 2023].

"For me, it's about survival, making it against the odds, growing up with a single mom on welfare, and finding a way through life even when hope feels out of reach. 'I'm Unbreakable' is rooted in loyalty, trust, and survival — the heart and soul of what I come from — because in my hood, those things are earned, not given."