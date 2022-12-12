Ex-METALLICA Bassist JASON NEWSTED And Wife NICOLE Announce Art Exhibition, Benefit Concert

Jupiter Island residents Jason Newsted and Nicole Newsted return to Lighthouse ArtCenter in Tequesta, Florida with "Like Mind", an exhibition showing their individual large and small-scale work. Curated by Janeen Mason and sponsored by First Republic Bank, iHeartRadio and Jupiter Magazine, the exhibition runs from January 19 to March 1. An opening reception sponsored by Meyer Law Firm takes place on Thursday, January 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. A benefit concert will be held in the gallery on February 11 from 7 to 9 p.m. The performance will be an intimate evening with Jason and friends and will be limited to one hundred tickets at $100 per ticket. The exhibition is free for members, with a $5 suggested donation for nonmembers.

A six-time Grammy Award winner and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer, Jason is famous for his contributions to METALLICA from 1986 to 2001. Beyond his many musical achievements, he is a self-taught multi-media artist. His first visual art exhibit was in May 2010. Jason has shown successfully at Art New York, Art Miami, Art Basel and in duo exhibits with his wife Nicole Newsted at Lighthouse ArtCenter. His work mixes iconography, sometimes including guitars with abstract geometric and biomorphic forms, using a raw, expressive style. His paintings are highly textural, with otherworldly subjects and layered with meaning.

"Mending from disjointed pandemic years, we re-connect in 'Like Mind' to share again," said Jason. "Images built from opposite influences and common attractions bring us closer; they're bright and previously unseen works developed and created through our journey together."

Nicole Newsted's paintings are in collections across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Nicole is a formally educated artist who studied art at Arizona State University on scholarship. Her paintings on canvas use brilliant colors that depict maximalism in a minimalist setting. Nicole's work is characterized by escapist and endearing subject matter, including brightly colored candies, donuts, and care bears that evoke comforting childhood memories.

"My work is an ongoing survey of the objects, landscapes, and people around me: both past and present. I am drawn to the overly-saturated, the kitschy, and the saccharine. My paintings are meditations on objects made of plastic, polyester, and artificial flavoring," said Nicole.

Proceeds from the concert and a portion of the proceeds from art sales will go toward the ArtCenter's mission to inspire, engage, and connect all walks of life through the universal language of art through classes, exhibitions, and events.

One of the ArtCenter's signature programs, Art For All, offers art to underserved populations regardless of financial resources. The program provides youth scholarships, art education to schools that would otherwise not have art in their curriculum, and art classes to veterans, seniors, and individuals with special needs.

For more information, visit lighthousearts.org.