Ex-MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP Singer GARY JOHN BARDEN Announces New Studio Album 'Empowered Emotions'

Legendary singer Gary John Barden will release his new studio album, "Empowered Emotions", on September 18, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl.

"Empowered Emotions" is a powerful new studio album that reaffirms Gary's unmistakable voice and enduring relevance in melodic hard rock.

Widely recognized as the legendary singer on the classic early-'80s albums by the MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP (besides working with PRAYING MANTIS, SKATETROOPER and SILVER, among others),Barden delivers a confident and inspired performance that reconnects with the genre's golden era while sounding focused and contemporary.

The album was written largely by Barden in close collaboration with German producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Michael Voss, with whom he previously worked in the band SILVER — a creative partnership that clearly benefits from shared history and musical chemistry. Together, they crafted a record rooted in classic melodic hard rock, driven by strong riffs, memorable choruses, and a timeless European approach to songwriting.

The lead single "Hit The Ground Running" offers an urgent and biting approach, powered by a driving riff inspired by the George Lynch school of hard rock. Additional highlights include "Maasai Enkai" and the title track "Empowered Emotions" (with DEEP PURPLE's Don Airey on keyboards),which adds a sense of grandeur and atmosphere, as well as the epic "Dark Water", a dramatic and emotive centerpiece that expands the album's sonic scope and features a guitar solo by Michael Schenker.

The album is enriched by an impressive roster of more guest musicians, including Brian Tichy, Barry Sparks, Tommy Denander and others, all contributing to a record that feels both classic and vital.

"Empowered Emotions" is a cohesive, melodic, and powerful statement — an album that celebrates classic hard rock values without sounding nostalgic. With strong songwriting at its core and a commanding vocal performance throughout, it stands as one of Gary John Barden's most focused and compelling releases to date.

To celebrate the announcement, Barden has shared the first single and official video, "Hit The Ground Running", available now.

Gary commented: "'Hit The Ground Running' perfectly captures the energy and spirit of this album. The song started with Michael's [Voss] driving, ZZ TOP-inspired riff, and from there it took on a life of its own. Lyrically, it was loosely inspired by the film 'Angel Heart', which has fascinated me for years. It's got a great groove, a strong hook, and the kind of attitude that makes it impossible not to turn the volume up. I'm thrilled for people to finally hear it."

Barden added about the LP as a whole: "Empowered Emotions" is a very special record for both Michael [Voss] and me. This album marks 25 years of writing, creating, and sharing music together, and every song carries its own story and meaning. It has truly been a labor of love from start to finish.

"We're incredibly grateful to Frontiers Music for their belief in us and for giving us the opportunity to bring this project to life. We can't wait for everyone to hear what we've created and celebrate this milestone with all the rock fans who have supported us over the years."

"Empowered Emotions" track listing:

01. Barden's Overture

02. Maasai Enkai

03. Hit The Ground Running

04. Empowered Emotions

05. Burning Wind

06. Dark Water

07. Ride Horsemen Ride

08. This Phoenix's Gonna Burn Ya

09. Let The Children Play

10. The Ruling Class

11. Walk Away

12. We'll Meet Again

Recording lineup:

Gary John Barden - Vocals

Gereon Homann - Drums

Michael Voss - Guitars, bass, keys and backing vocals

Guests:

Michael Schenker - Lead guitar on "Dark Water"

Tommy Denander - Lead guitar on "Maasai Enkai"

Brian Tichy - Drums on "Walk Away"

Don Airey - Keyboards on "Empowered Emotions"

Barry Sparks - Bass on "Maasai Enkai"

Alen Brentini - Lead guitar on "Ride Horsemen Ride"

Photo credit: Eva Von Der Forst