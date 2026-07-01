German Hard Rock Veterans MAD MAX Announce New Studio Album 'Stories Of Destiny', Share First Single 'Silver'

German melodic hard rock veterans MAD MAX will release a brand-new studio album, "Stories Of Destiny", on September 4, 2026 via ROAR, a division of Reigning Phoenix Music.

Celebrating an impressive 45 years of the band's legacy, the new record bridges past and present while opening an exciting new chapter in MAD MAX history.

Packed with powerful guitar-driven anthems, memorable melodies and timeless hard rock spirit, "Stories Of Destiny" combines newly recorded material, long-awaited hidden gems and collaborations with some of the most respected names in the rock and metal world. The album also introduces U.K. vocalist Alan Clark while welcoming original MAD MAX singer Andreas Baesler as a special guest for his first MAD MAX appearance in 45 years, creating a direct link between the band's earliest days and its present.

About the new single "Silver", MAD MAX guitarist and band mastermind Jürgen Breforth comments: "'Silver' is the first single from our upcoming brand-new MAD MAX studio album 'Stories Of Destiny'.

"Following the international success of the MAD MAX comic, the very first comic book by a German band in Latin America, the video continues this world with a story full of mystery, adventure and emotion.

"The song was originally written in 2001 for the debut album of MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP singer Gary Barden, and it was a huge honor to co-write it with Andreas Broon, known for his work with THE SISTERS OF MERCY, Doro Pesch and many other artists.

"I always felt that 'Silver' had the potential to be a major hit single, but the original album faced many obstacles back then. Now I am more than proud to finally present the MAD MAX version, with a slightly heavier guitar edge while still keeping its British melodic touch through our new lead singer Alan Clark from the U.K."

Founded in Münster, Germany in 1981 by guitarist, songwriter and bandleader Jürgen Breforth, MAD MAX have remained one of Europe's most enduring melodic hard rock and heavy metal acts for more than four decades. Renowned for their unmistakable guitar-driven sound, strong melodies and classic hard rock attitude, the band have built a loyal international following through countless albums, tours and festival appearances.

Reflecting on an extraordinary career while embracing the future, "Stories Of Destiny" is built around songs Breforth had the honor to co-write with acclaimed musicians including Sascha Gerstner (HELLOWEEN),David Readman (PINK CREAM 69),Andreas Broon (THE SISTERS OF MERCY) and Michael Voss, known from his work with Michael Schenker. Reimagined and newly recorded in unmistakable MAD MAX fashion, the album captures both the band's musical roots and their continued evolution.

Further highlights include two previously unreleased MAD MAX songs from 1991, "Til' The End Of Time" and "Weapons Of Love", alongside a newly recorded version of "Piece Of Candy", based on the very first guitar riff Breforth ever wrote for the band in 1981. Performed as a duet between Alan Clark and Andreas Baesler, the track symbolizes the connection between MAD MAX's past and present. The Spanish version, "Dulces Falsos", marks the band's first-ever song with Spanish lyrics and pays tribute to their growing fanbase across Latin America.

The visual world of "Stories Of Destiny" also connects to the MAD MAX comic, created by Mexican comic artist Maestro Arturo Said. The comic tells the story of the band from its founding days in 1981 through the 1980s and up to MAD MAX's first shows in Colombia in 2023, making the album both a musical and visual celebration of the band's legacy.

"Stories Of Destiny" track listing:

01. Silver

02. Weapons Of Love

03. Keep You Alive

04. Far Behind

05. Piece Of Candy

06. 'Til The End Of Time

07. Bullet

08. Mad Gone Blind

09. She Was Mine

10. Wings Of Freedom

11. Dulces Falsos

Recording lineup:

Alan Clark - Vocals

Andreas Baesler - Vocals On "Dulces Falsos" and duet vocals on "Piece Of Candy"

Jürgen Breforth - Guitar

Dethy Borchardt - Guitar

Fabian Watermann - Bass

Axel Kruse - Drums

Photo credit: Steffi Kruse