Ex-MORBID ANGEL Drummer PETE SANDOVAL: 'Metal Is Much Bigger In Europe' Than It Is In America

In a new interview with Francisco Zamudio of KNAC.COM, former MORBID ANGEL and current I AM MORBID drummer Pedro "Pete" Sandoval spoke about the evolution of the Florida death metal scene from the mid-1980s until now. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We have seen it in our eyes how the scene has enlarged, has expanded. Some of the first bands in Florida — there was DEATH, there was MORBID ANGEL, DEICIDE, AMON, whatever, OBITUARY, CANNIBAL CORPSE… We were some of the first bands that were doing this, along with these other European bands like KREATOR, DESTRUCTION, SODOM, you name, BATHORY. So all these [bands] helped bring these tons and tons of bands that we have nowadays. And a lot of bands have made it. Black metal came in after death metal. First was death metal, of course, in the [late] '80s, '90. Then after that comes the awakening of black metal. Black metal got big somehow, and it's still big in some areas. In fact, metal is much bigger in Europe. That's why we play more times in Europe because over there it's more appreciated, [bands that play] this kind of music. But now we are proving that we are a good band here in the States as well. So, hey, everything is doing great."

Reflecting on his time with MORBID ANGEL and how he is carrying the legacy forward with I AM MORBID, Pete added: "We were one of the first bands, along with the other bands, to start it all, and it's been so many years. And now we're here, and all these bands that made it after us, they're here. So I'm here, boom… And it took me a while, guys, but you know what? I feel stronger than ever. And then we're still gonna deliver more for new bands to come."

I AM MORBID, the band featuring Sandoval alongside another former MORBID ANGEL member, bassist/vocalist David Vincent, plus guitarists Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM) and Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO),kicked off the seventh annual "Devastation On The Nation" U.S. tour on November 15 at Orpheum in Tampa, Florida.

I AM MORBID, which plays material from MORBID ANGEL's "Altars Of Madness" (1989),"Blessed Are The Sick" (1991),"Covenant" (1993) and "Domination" (1995) albums, was added as to this year's "Devastation On The Nation" tour after the previous headliner, MORBID ANGEL, pulled out of the trek "due to unforeseen circumstances", according to the tour organizers.

In October 2022, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Brown.

Brown made his live debut with I AM MORBID at the Grita Fest in Colombia.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

Vincent told Invisible Oranges in a December 2013 interview that Pete had "found Jesus," which meant that Sandoval and MORBID ANGEL were no longer "compatible."

Prior to joining I AM MORBID, Sandoval had spent a few years recording and touring with TERRORIZER, whose latest studio album, "Caustic Attack", was released in October 2018 via The End Records.

Vincent left MORBID ANGEL in 2015. He has since been replaced by a returning Steve Tucker, who previously handled bass and vocals on MORBID ANGEL's "Formulas Fatal To The Flesh", "Gateways To Annihilation" and "Heretic" LPs.