Longtime NAPALM DEATH Guitarist MITCH HARRIS Launches TOURFLIP, New Platform Helping Bands Get Booked And Fans Pay Less

Longtime NAPALM DEATH guitarist Mitch Harris has launched a crowdfunding campaign for TourFlip, a new marketplace he designed and built to help bands get booked worldwide, get paid and help sustain the rising cost of touring.

After over 25 years of live shows on the road, Harris built TourFlip to make the process more efficient and profitable for all players. Bands receive direct booking offers from global promoters. Fans pay face value for tickets with no service fees added on top when promoters and venues sell tickets directly through TourFlip. TourFlip also surfaces inventory from major ticketing partners, with the platform's fee-free promise applying to direct ticketing only. Promoters, venues, festivals and crews all work directly through the platform.

"Streaming killed album income. Bands take home maybe 20 percent of what they actually earn," Harris says. "Fans pay more than ever for less than ever. Promoters fail to reach bands through agents. Crews can't find steady work. So I built TourFlip."

The platform also includes a marketplace for bands to sell merch and services direct to their event-driven community, plus a native social feed where bands and fans can engage and earn from co-promoting shows, including $15 per hour for street team flyer posting.

Harris designed TourFlip to manage complex offers remotely. He says investors and labels never saw the problem the way the touring community does and that bands rarely get to see the amount of show offers outside standard tours with nightmare routing.

"Investors don't care. Labels don't care. They never have," Harris says. "But bands do. Crews do. Fans do. The community that built this culture. I'm asking for their support to get TourFlip across the finish line."

The crowdfunding campaign is live at tourflip.com. Contributors receive a permanent Founding Supporter badge when the platform launches this summer. Contributions of $100 or more unlock a Gold Badge plus six months of TourFlip Premium.

TourFlip is expected to launch summer 2026.

Harris took a leave of absence from NAPALM DEATH in late 2014 to focus on his family life. He has remained active in the music scene, including performing with the grindcore group EARTHBURNER.

Before joining NAPALM DEATH, Mitch Harris was a member of the grindcore band RIGHTEOUS PIGS. He left that group shortly after forming a side project called DEFECATION with Mick Harris (then of NAPALM DEATH).

Mitch joined NAPALM DEATH in 1989 and made his recording debut with the band on the album "Harmony Corruption".