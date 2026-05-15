Ex-RAINBOW Vocalist RONNIE ROMERO And Former MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP Bassist REV JONES Join Forces In GUNDRIVER

Modern metal unit GUNDRIVER is gearing up to release its newest metallic masterclass, "Give War A Chance". Due out this fall, the LP will feature seasoned veterans of the heavy rock/metal scene, ex-RAINBOW vocalist Ronnie Romero, founding guitarist Tom Potter, drummer Alex Rivas (TEMPTING FATE) and former MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP bassist Rev Jones.

"I had a blast being involved in this new GUNDRIVER album," comments Jones. "It's great to play with Tom and Alex again. It's also great adding Ronnie to the band. His voice complements the songs perfect, and I'm looking forward to singing these harmonies with Ronnie live. If you are a fan of straight-ahead heavy songs, you should dig this album."

Potter states about "Give War A Chance": "These songs are nasty! With the addition of Ronnie's vocals, the tunes are sounding exactly how we envisioned — straight-ahead metal with searing vocals. Everything clicked on this effort and its great to have Rev and Alex working so well as a rhythm section. We're super proud of these tunes."

GUNDRIVER will release the album's first single, "One Man Army", on May 21. A preview trailer is available below.

The band will stream additional singles throughout the summer, leading up to the fall release of "Give War A Chance".

GUNDRIVER is a modern metal project engineered for impact — built by seasoned musicians who understand both the craft and the cost of doing it right. Combining elite-level talent with a deliberate, no-compromise approach, the band is positioned to cut through an increasingly crowded heavy music landscape.

At the core of the project is founder Tom Potter, who drives the vision, direction, and execution of GUNDRIVER as both a band and a broader creative platform.

The lineup features internationally recognized vocalist Ronnie Romero (RAINBOW, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP, ELEGANT WEAPONS),whose commanding voice brings both melody and force to the band's sound. Drummer Alex Rivas (TEMPTING FATE) delivers the technical precision and modern edge that defines the band's sonic identity, while bassist Rev Jones (Michael Schenker, Leslie West, Paul Gilbert) anchors the low end with decades of professional touring and recording experience.

GUNDRIVER's music is defined by massive riffs, tight arrangements, and a tone that blends classic heavy metal influence with modern aggression. Lyrically and thematically, the band leans into confrontation — challenging listeners rather than accommodating them.

GUNDRIVER is:

Ronnie Romero - Vocals

Tom Potter - Guitars

Rev Jones - Bass

Alex Rivas - Drums