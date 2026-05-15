FLAT EARTH, Featuring Former HIM And AMORPHIS Members, Releases New Single '1985'

FLAT EARTH, the Helsinki, Finland-based rock band featuring former HIM member Mikko "Linde" Lindström (guitar) alongside ex-AMORPHIS bassist Niclas Etelävuori and POLANSKI singer Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen, has released a new single, "1985". The song continues the band's recognizable blend of heavy rock and melodic alternative rock, strongly influenced by the sound and atmosphere of 1990s grunge.

"1985" is about the things we carry with us through life — memories, experiences, people, and emotions that remain long after moments have passed. The song reflects on time, personal growth, and the lasting impact of the past.

FLAT EARTH comments: "'1985' is about what we take with us. The people, moments and emotions that stay with us through the years."

Musically, the single combines heavy guitars, strong melodies, and organic instrumentation that have become trademarks of FLAT EARTH. The influence of 1990s grunge can be clearly heard throughout the track, combined with a modern production approach.

Customers purchasing through the band's webshop will receive an exclusive bonus track, "Below My Floor", recorded during the "Cyberain" sessions. The track features drums performed by Wille Granö.

FLAT EARTH was formed after Etelavuori fell out with the manager of AMORPHIS and exited the latter band. Suddenly, Niclas was left stranded. He decided to show the world that he still had a lot to give, so he started looking for possible bandmates.

Niclas explains: "After over two decades playing with bands, I was at a point thinking that maybe I start doing something else. But then I knew I had these songs on my hard drive still, and nothing was done with them. And I just wanted to get rid of them and see what happens. But then it kind of took over and I started to focus more on that."

Linde first sprang to mind, even though he still had his hands full with HIM at that time. Nevertheless, the two of them kept meeting regularly, and started working on ideas for new songs. Getting Anthony on board provided additional inspiration.

While Linde was busy playing the States and Europe on HIM's farewell tour, the remaining trio spent their time recording drums to seven pilot demos that had previously been taped in Niclas's basement studio. Then-FLAT EARTH drummer Mika "Gas Lipstick" Karppinen (ex-HIM) brought along two of his own songs, and Anthony composed a new track for the band. Linde found an old song of his he had first fleshed out when he was only 13. The rest of the tracks were Niclas's ideas mainly, treated to the band's arrangements, with Anthony providing both the vocal melodies, as well as the lyrics. The basic structure for the first album was ready.

In 2018, FLAT EARTH released its debut album, "None For One", to critical and fan acclaim, establishing them as a powerful new force on the Nordic rock scene. They followed it up with the sophomore album "High On Lies" in 2022, expanding their sound with deeper lyrical themes and layered production.

The band has also released several standout singles, including a live cover of NIRVANA's "School" (2019),the hauntingly atmospheric "Into The Blue" (2022),the dark and punchy "Cyberain" (2023),featuring Wille Granö on drums, and "Holy" 92025),which marked a shift in sound while keeping FLAT EARTH's signature intensity alive.

After the departure of founding drummer Gas Lipstick, the band briefly brought in Wille Granö, before settling on Mikko Herranen as their current drummer. Herranen has not only taken over the drum duties but also contributes backing vocals and production expertise, helping to shape the band's evolving sound.

FLAT EARTH is:

Mikko "Linde" Lindström (HIM) - Guitar

Mikko Herranen - Drums, Backing Vocals

‪Niclas Etelävuori (AMORPHIS) - Bass

‪Anttoni "Anthony" Pikkarainen (POLANSKI) - Vocals, Guitar

Band photography by AJ Savolainen