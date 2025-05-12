Ex-SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA: 'My Main Drum Hero Has Always Been BILL WARD From BLACK SABBATH'

In a recent interview with David Frangioni of Modern Drummer, former SEPULTURA and current CAVALERA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera was asked to name his drum heroes. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "My main drum hero has always been Bill Ward from [BLACK] SABBATH… He's my man. I have many drum heroes, but if I have to pick one person that defines for me all those things that I'm talking about — being creative in a studio, performing live with such energy — [it is Bill]… I got to see him many times live, and I have one of his bandanas that he gave it to me after he performed with SABBATH. So I keep that as a treasure for all my life. I had the pleasure to watch him play towards the end of his career, of course, and he's just such a creative force. And he was doing things that inspire us as Brazilians, like doing congas, doing overdubs with percussion with SABBATH. People say, like, 'Oh, you pretty much created this whole tribal thing [mixed with metal],' and I'm, like, 'No, there's many other people doing things that led me to that path,' and Bill Ward is definitely one of those guys. He was super open minded. You can hear heavy, you can hear jazz, you can hear Latin things with him. So he's my man."

Igor went on to say that Bill "pushed forward" drumming. "And for me that's also [something] that I always tell a lot of friends, family and fans — it's, like, look, the technique, of course, it's a beautiful thing, but pushing drumming to become like a fun thing to do," he added. "I wanna have fun in my drums. And I can see Bill had that pleasure when he was playing. He's hitting things, and it's just pure energy. And I like that over just the technical thing of being so stressed that you can see the person's not really enjoying themselves when they're playing."

As for other drummers who had a huge impact on him growing up, Igor said: "I have a big list. Of course Stewart Copeland [THE POLICE] is a huge influence as well. As a Latin, I grew up playing samba and all those rhythms, and to see someone like him bringing that into pop world — we're talking someone that [had] a number one hit — and doing crazy stuff on his drums, mixing up Jamaican styles and things like that, with a punk attitude. So he's also another innovator, in my view, that really influenced me in many ways."

This past February, Igor launched a solo tour of the United Kingdom during which he performed electronic music from the repertoire of his solo discography inspired by the varied sub genres of avant-garde, drone, industrial and harsh noise.

Along with older brother Max Cavalera, Igor is a founding member of the Brazilian thrash metal band SEPULTURA. Igor is now the drummer for CAVALERA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, SOULWAX, PETBRICK and other projects. Cavalera is one half of the DJ duo MIXHELL, an electronic music project he founded with his wife, Laima Leyton, in 2006. With MIXHELL, he has toured the globe, performing in festivals such as Glastonbury, Bestival and Reading.

In 2013, Igor moved to London with his family and in 2016 joined the Belgian band SOULWAX, recording drums for their album "From Deewee" and touring as part of "Transient Program For Drums And Machinery". Soon after, he founded PETBRICK with Wayne Adams — a project that involved melting noise and crushing electronics over grinding drumming.

Igor has been performing live with analog modular gear, drum pads and visuals for intimate crowds at experimental festivals such as Dio Drone (Florence) and clubs such as Cafe Oto and Iklectik (London). His latest releases include "Aural Manifestations" on Damian Records in America and Deepthroat Records in Europe and "Alucinações Sônicas" on Hospital Productions.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).

In 1996, Max Cavalera exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.