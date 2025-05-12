CATTLE DECAPITATION Shares Two-Hour Documentary 'From This Flesh: A Cattle Decapitation Story'

San Diego deathgrind band CATTLE DECAPITATION is celebrating the second anniversary of its monstrous tenth studio album, "Terrasite", by releasing a two-hour making-of documentary, "From This Flesh: A Cattle Decapitation Story".

The documentary was shot, directed, and edited by Australian videographer Nicholas VanVidler who produced the band's 2021-released "Finish Them" music video. Van Vidler captured the entire "Terrasite" recording process from beginning to end and has spent the last two years piecing together the footage. The film not only celebrates "Terrasite", but inadvertently examines the history of the band from inception.

Comments CATTLE DECAPITATION vocalist Travis Ryan, "Our buddy Nick VanVidler (NJV Media, BODY PRISON) went to make a studio documentary about 'Terrasite' and what came out was more of an extremely introspective look into the band as a whole with a specificity on how we write and record albums. It's insightful, intense, funny, sad, unfiltered, immersive, and if you're a longtime true fan of the band, you gotta see this thing."

Next month, CATTLE DECAPITATION will return to Europe on a three-week run of headlining shows and festival appearances.

Though many bands have tried, no one articulates the real apocalypse humanity is facing as vividly and succinctly as CATTLE DECAPITATION. With 2019's "Death Atlas", they reached the apex of this, perhaps leading some to believe they had no place left to go beyond such an achievement, but alas, in 2023 the band returned with "Terrasite", which is as bold a statement as they have ever made. It's an album that constantly shifts dynamics and demands a variety of emotional responses.

Metal Injection championed, "another absolutely stellar release from these guys with lyrics and themes that represent the apex of today's extreme music." MetalSucks concurred calling "Terrasite", "a powerful and important album," and, "a must-listen for fans of extreme metal and… anyone who cares about the future of our planet." Added Lambgoat, "They've evolved from a grind band into something even more maniacal with this album; a true and brilliantly executed hybrid of heavy death metal, brutal grind and lyrical terror."

"Terrasite" crushed Billboard charts upon its first week of release, earning the No. 2 position on the Current Hard Music Albums chart, No. 3 on the Current Independent Albums chart, No. 4 on the Rock Albums chart and more and appeared on multiple year-end lists both stateside and abroad.

"Terrasite" features artwork by longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (VADER, KREATOR, BLOODBATH, HYPOCRISY),was produced by Dave Otero (CEPHALIC CARNAGE, ALLEGAEON),and includes Dis Pater of MIDNIGHT ODYSSEY handling piano and synths.

Photo by Nick VanVidler