Ex-SKID ROW Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL Shares 'Dark And Slow' Cover Of EUROPE's 'The Final Countdown'

Former SKID ROW singer Erik Grönwall has released his "dark and slow" cover version of the EUROPE classic "The Final Countdown", featuring all instruments by Jona Tee, who also produced the track. The official music video for the song was filmed at Noors Slott (Noor Castle),a 14th-century mansion in Knivsta, Sweden, and can be seen below.

The English version of Grönwall's autobiography, "Power - Music, Death, Life" came out on December 6 via HarperCollins.

In "Power – Music, Death, Life", we follow Erik's journey from his upbringing to the present day: his struggles to make it as an artist, his devastating leukemia diagnosis at the height of the pandemic and his miraculous recovery. The book also delves into how he became the lead singer of the legendary metal band SKID ROW, his time with the band, and the reasons behind his decision to later part ways.

This is not just a story about life in the limelight and being a rockstar — it's about staying true to your values, holding onto your dreams, and standing your ground, even when you're not the obvious choice.

"I never thought I would write an autobiography, let alone at the age of 36," the now-37-year-old Erik said. "But sometimes it feels like I've lived two lifetimes in just a fraction of one. I believe I have something to share that might give hope and inspiration to others who are struggling. Life after illness can actually turn out to be better than ever."

Erik went from auditioning for the competition show "Swedish Idol" back in 2009 by singing a cover of SKID ROW's "18 And Life" to fronting the band 13 years later.

Grönwall announced his decision to leave SKID ROW on March 27, 2024, saying that he wanted to "prioritize [his] health and full recovery."

SKID ROW's longtime friend Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM) handled lead vocals for the band's four concerts in late May and early June.

The SKID ROW members said in a statement that they are "proud of what they have created and accomplished with Erik over the past two years" and "wish nothing but the best to him and his health."

Grönwall, who was a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T. for nearly a decade before exiting the group in October 2020, announced in September 2021 that he was cancer free after receiving a bone marrow transplant one month earlier.

Grönwall sang on four H.E.A.T. studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020).

In September 2021, just four months before joining SKID ROW, Grönwall released his new cover version of "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.

In late March 2022, SKID ROW released its first single with Grönwall, "The Gang's All Here". The song is the title track of the band's latest album, which arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC.

SKID ROW played its first show with Grönwall on March 26, 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" residency.

Grönwall lives in Knivsta, a city in Uppsala County in east central Sweden, with his wife and their six-year-old son.