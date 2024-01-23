Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG To Play With INFECTIOUS GROOVES At Australia's BYRON BAY BLUESFEST

Former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg will sit behind the kit for INFECTIOUS GROOVES when they play this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest on April 1.

Bluesfest's 35th anniversary edition will take place at its regular home of Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah, New South Wales, Australia. It will run across the Easter long weekend, from March 28 to April 1.

In addition to Weinberg, INFECTIOUS GROOVES' lineup for Byron Bay Bluesfest will include SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' Mike Muir (vocals) and Dean Pleasants (guitar),alongside Robert Trujillo (METALLICA) on bass and Dave Kushner (VELVET REVOLVER) on guitar.

INFECTIOUS GROOVES revealed Weinberg and Kushner's addition the band's lineup in a social media post earlier today. The group wrote: "Warning Number One… This Ain't No April Fool's joke..but you definitely won't be laughing if you miss out on INFECTIOUS GROOVES April 1st at the Byron Bay Bluesfest!

"Warning Number Two… INFECTIOUS GROOVES is gonna bring a super special extra Funk and Punk and everything in between edition.

"Unfortunately our brother, drummer Brooks Wakerman was not available to do this run of shows due to AVENGED SEVENFOLD dates. Drummer for IG is definitely not an easy gig to fill. Starting with Stephen Perkins (INFECTIOUS GROOVES) on drums, then followed with a 17 year old Josh Freese (FOO FIGHTERS etc) and then came a 14 year old Brooks (The Teenage Drum Sensation) Wakerman, IG has always been blessed with some amazing drummers.

"So Warning number Three… IG is beyond stoked and honored to be able to have the incredible Jay Weinberg to be the driving force as he beats the funk out of the drums on this run!

"Rounding out the band, on guitar will be a bit of reunion. Dave Kushner (VELVET REVOLVER etc) played on some of the first IG album. He'll be reuniting with IG for these dates also. Dave is a good friend and we are all looking forward to getting on stage and having a blast, and giving a big dose of the INFECTIOUS GROOVES!

"Warning number Five… (yes, we skipped warning number 4, we'll save that for later, lol)… Super limited dates due to everyone's schedule. We'd love to do a massive run of dates, but it's not possible with everyone's schedule. These are short notice, but we jumped at the opportunity to lock some dates in at this time. So when the rest of the dates are announced, be there or be prepared to let your friends tell you what you missed out.

"Needless to say, Robert Trujillo, Mike Muir and Dean Pleasants are beyond stoked to welcome Jay Weinberg and Dave Kushner in for this event (and a few more soon to be announced shows)!

Said Jay: "It's an absolute honor to play with the legendary INFECTIOUS GROOVES on this incredibly exciting Australian tour! Playing with some of my favorite musicians, in one of the most beautiful countries, for some of the greatest fans of heavy music in the world…I couldn't be more thrilled to get started. See you all soon!"