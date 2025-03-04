Ex-THE BLACK CROWES Drummer STEVE GORMAN On Band's ROCK HALL Nomination: It's 'Awesome' And 'Fantastic'

Former THE BLACK CROWES drummer Steve Gorman has commented on the recent announcement that the band is one of the nominees to be considered for 2025 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. This nomination is a first for THE BLACK CROWES, who are coming off a Grammy nomination for their latest album "Happiness Bastards". Speaking to Nikki Blakk of the San Francisco Bay Area radio station 107.7 The Bone, Gorman said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, I'll be the first to tell you, I've never given it one second thought in terms of THE BLACK CROWES. It's just a thing like, well, that wasn't the point. We never thought like that. The band's M.O. had nothing to do with — I mean, to our detriment, we never thought about legacy; we were just in the moment and all that stuff. And the second we were nominated, I was, like, 'Oh my God. This is awesome.'"

He continued: "I've made fun of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and I've voiced displeasure at parts of it, like we all have. I've been thrilled to see certain artists go in. I've made fun of artists who've gone in. Just because I'm still a fan, and you're just, like, 'This isn't myHall Of Fame' or 'This isn't how I would do it,' all that stuff. And the second you get nominated, you're, like, 'Holy crap. That's cool.' Because it has nothing to do with the nonsense of the band or my band or your band or any band. It's about, 'Hey, you guys made music that matters.' And that's truly what just kind of washed over me. And it was, like, 'Man, we were…' Not that I was unaware of it, not that I haven't appreciated it, but it was great to be acknowledged for, 'There was a time when you guys were great. And maybe you'll get in and maybe you won't.' But just being recognized, actually, was really cool. And it's been fantastic."

When Blakk noted that a Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction is "the ultimate lifetime achievement award," Gorman concurred. "I guess people who get a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, that's pretty incredible, but that's one person every year," he said. "And you'd better be Quincy Jones or somebody, you know what I mean? … But the same kind of thing. It's really more just the — because it is a lot of our peers, it's a lot of people in various roles in the industry, but it's those people going, 'Hey, man, that was actually significant what you did.' And it sounds like every horrible Oscar, Emmy speech, but just being nominated, really, that's the reward. Like, 'Oh, you guys remember that. Thank you. That's really cool.' And if we get in, that'll just be, like, 'Wow. Right on. Good for us.' And it's all of us, and it speaks to the fact that we were a great band and a group of us did great work for a while and it's remembered and appreciated. So that's awesome."

To be eligible for a Rock Hall nomination, the artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.

Nominees are voted on by an international panel of more than 1,200 artists, historians and music industry players. The selection criteria include an artist's impact on other musicians, the scope and longevity of their work, innovation and excellence in technique.

The Class Of 2025 will be revealed in late April. At that time, additional nominees will be announced that have not gone to the broader votership but were directly installed by the select committee, in the Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non-Performer Award areas.

The 2025 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles this fall.

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The State Of Amorica: A Black Crowes Podcast", Rich Robinson was asked whom he would like to induct THE BLACK CROWES into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame if his band ends up getting the nod this year. The THE BLACK CROWES guitarist responded: "We've kind of talked about it. I don't know. I mean, I would love for [LED ZEPPELIN guitarist] Jimmy [Page] to induct us. Jimmy's a longtime friend and a mentor and just such an amazing person to be inducted by. But we don't know until we know, you know what I mean? That would be cool. Or [AEROSMITH singer] Steven Tyler too."

He continued: "AEROSMITH was always really supportive of us, starting out. I remember when we first released [THE BLACK CROWES' debut album, 1990's] 'Shake Your Money Maker', [AEROSMITH guitarist] Brad Whitford was wearing one of our shirts in their video that came out, which was a big deal for us. And then we got that AEROSMITH tour. And they are just really positive, supportive people."

THE BLACK CROWES frontman Chris Robinson told Billboard about his band's nomination: "We're just very excited. I don't think we ever really would have thought about it, so for it to be in front of us, it's incredible. We're thrilled. All sarcasm aside, it's amazing to be thought of. It's amazing to be included. We love music, and we understand the real magical, alchemic process in it, and that we've managed to still be here this many years later and still be making records and in a lot of ways having a level of recognition and success that we haven't felt before. Just to be mentioned (alongside) some of the names of the greatest artists, it's fantastic."

Back in October 2022, Gorman has agreed to settle a lawsuit against THE BLACK CROWES over unpaid royalties. In his original complaint, filed in March 2022 in Los Angeles Superior Court against singer Chris Robinson and guitarist Rich Robinson and The Black Crowes Partnership, Gorman claimed faulty accounting resulted in him missing out on royalties from THE BLACK CROWES' albums. Gorman said he didn't know exactly how much he was owed.

At the time, Gorman issued a statement to Rolling Stone in which he said: "For more than five years, my attorneys and I have made repeated requests to review the Partnership's books to confirm the accuracy of royalty payments and my share, but Chris and Rich have consistently ignored my rights under the Partnership Agreement. I regret that it has come to this, as I remain incredibly proud of the music we created as a band, but their conduct has left me with no choice but to ask a court to order them to give me this information, which I'm entitled to under our partnership agreement and the law."

Gorman's attorney Michael Mortenson added: "Mr. Gorman's rights under the partnership agreement are crystal clear. He is entitled to review the partnership's financial information and confirm his earnings, but our repeated requests to do so have been denied."

Gorman, who penned 2019's memoir "Hard To Handle: The Life And Death Of The Black Crowes", is notably excluded from THE BLACK CROWES' current reunion, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the band's classic debut album, 1990's "Shake Your Money Maker", with a lengthy U.S. tour.

In August 2021, Rich told the Los Angeles Times that he had no reaction to the release of Gorman's memoir. "It didn't really affect me or make me sad," he said. "No one really takes Steve that seriously. He was our drummer for a long time, and a long time ago, he was our friend. But he was also the one who kind of schemed the most and was more willing to allow a division between me and Chris." Rich added that he remembered Gorman "telling me that the scariest thing to him and some of the people in the band was when Chris and I got along, because then they couldn't change our minds."

Rich previously addressed Steve's absence from THE BLACK CROWES' current tour in a June 2021 interview with Long Island Weekly. At the time, he said: "Steve was one of the incredibly negative and manipulative forces in the band that we really didn't want to deal with. In order to get back, we really had to do this very specific purge where we focus on the two of us and let this be something that will be positive. We can be in charge of our own triggers, but if you have other people around that have an agenda, which a lot of the older people around did, it’s just going to crash and burn. We didn't look at this as a one-time thing. We want to focus and do it right for ourselves as human beings. For ourselves as brothers. For ourselves as writing and creative partners as well as the other reasons."

In a February 2020 interview with Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Gorman said that he was not surprised to see Chris and Rich teaming up with new musicians for a tour. "To me, it's been an inevitability for years," Steve said. "I think they both made serious efforts to establish themselves in solo careers that could sustain them, that could provide a living, and I guess that neither one of those really worked out. And so they were always gonna need to be THE BLACK CROWES again. And this tour is an indication of the fact that, to them, they always wereTHE BLACK CROWES. And to me, THE BLACK CROWES was a band. It wasn't about their band; it was our band. It was six people, or it was five people, or it was four people, depending on the year, but it was always a much greater thing than two brothers who wrote the songs. The success of that band had a lot to do with a lot more than just them, is my point. And the thing that was most special about that band, as I said before, was what six people were able to do when we were on the same page."

Gorman went on to say that he doesn't necessarily fault the Robinson brothers for wanting to keep THE BLACK CROWES brand alive.

"This tour has nothing to do with me — it never did; it never would have," he explained. "THE BLACK CROWES are my past. Now, the music is still around. And if anybody goes to see this tour and decides that they love THE BLACK CROWES now, I think that's fantastic. I'm all for preserving the legacy of the band I was in. I think this tour has nothing to do with that. I think this tour is the two of them needing money. And to that I say — and that's fine. I know what it's like to be concerned about my finances; everybody does. And if you're in your 50s and you can make a living playing music, then, by God, you should be playing music, if that's what you wanna do. So, they're fully within their rights to do it — legally and ethically and morally; whatever. It's fine. It's got nothing to do with me. So, live and let live."

When THE BLACK CROWES announced their split in 2014, Rich issued a statement saying that he loved his brother and respected his talent but that "his present demand that I must give up my equal share of the band and that our drummer for 28 years and original partner, Steve Gorman, relinquish 100 percent of his share … is not something I could agree to."