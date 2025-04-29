METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Launches 'The Collection: Live' Book Tour In Toronto: Video, Audio

Kirk Hammett, legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling and nine-times-Grammy Award-winning band METALLICA, kicked off his "Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live" book tour on April 25 at Tiff Lightbox in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The intimate, live discussion takes a deep dive into Kirk's storied music career and celebrates the launch of his new coffee table book, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett".

Fan-filmed video and audio of the Toronto stop of "Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live" is available below.

"Kirk Hammett The Collection: Live" — a conversation with Hammett and Mark Agnesi of Gibson — will also hit Nashville, Tennessee at Ford Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame on May 2; Columbus, Ohio at Columbus Metropolitan Library on May 10; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore on May 24; Tampa, Florida on June 7; and Denver, Colorado on June 28.

Newly released worldwide via Gibson Publishing, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is a premium, hardcover coffee table book in which Kirk tells the stories behind the rare and highly collectible instruments he has used on hit records and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans. "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is available globally via Gibson.com and the Gibson Garage locations in three premium formats: limited signed and numbered Custom and Deluxe Editions and a Standard hardcover.

A 400-page premium coffee table book, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" explores in unprecedented detail the extraordinary guitar collection and life in music of one of heavy metal's true pioneers, Gibson signature artist Kirk Hammett. Shot on location in Hawaii and Los Angeles by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin and featuring rare imagery from Halfin's photo archives, this latest release from Gibson Publishing features exclusive new interviews with Hammett conducted by Chris Vinnicombe (Gibson editor-in-chief) and Mark Agnesi (Gibson director of brand experience). "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" takes the deepest-ever dive into the METALLICA star's eclectic guitar collection, documenting the instruments he has leaned on throughout his career, from his early days with Bay Area thrash trailblazers EXODUS to selling over 125 million albums worldwide and rocking out with METALLICA for over 40 years on the world's biggest stages. Guitars under the microscope include Hammett's storied 1979 Gibson Flying V and Greeny, the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard formerly owned by guitarists Peter Green and Gary Moore, and so much more. "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is a must-have for fans of Kirk Hammett and METALLICA and anyone with an interest in fine guitars.

In a video teaser featuring narration from Jason Momoa, the actor — who is a longtime METALLICA fan — says: "Every guitar has a story, and the thrill of finding the right one can be as electrifying as any song it will play. Collecting is an obsession, a passion, and a neverending quest for discovering the perfect tone. No one knows this more than Kirk Hammett."

Hammett was a member of EXODUS's original lineup before replacing Dave Mustaine in METALLICA in 1983. In fact, Hammett was not only the person who came up with the EXODUS name, but also the first from the band to meet original EXODUS singer Paul Baloff and brought him into the group. With Hammett on guitar, METALLICA went on to record its debut album, "Kill 'Em All", later in 1983.

In a 1994 interview with Metal Hammer, Hammett said his EXODUS bandmates were less than happy about his decision to leave the band.

Kirk Hammett showing the love for Alex Lifeson tonight at The Lightbox Theatre in between the Metallica Shows in Toronto. 🎸🤟 Posted by Will Divers on Friday, April 25, 2025