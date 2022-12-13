  • facebook
Ex-THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN Singer GREG PUCIATO To Release Live Album

December 13, 2022

Greg Puciato, who has released both his critically acclaimed debut and sophomore solo albums in the short span of two years, has set a December 20 release date for his inaugural live album, "11/11/22 Los Angeles".

"You don't get many first shows," says Puciato of his November 11 outing at Los Angeles's Don Quixote. "Having the ability to properly document one and get high-quality audio and video...I didn't wanna regret not doing that. It's gonna be killer to look back at this 100 or even five shows from now and see how much further along the live versions of these songs are. When I hear these recordings, I instantly feel transported to that room, that night, with my bandmates onstage and friends and everyone there in attendance. A lot of love and support and passion and hard work and talent in the room. I hope it does the same for you if you were there, and resonates as strongly for people who weren't able to attend. I can't wait to do more of this and see everyone again and more of you in other places down the line."

A preview of the 11-song collection arrives today with the Jim Louvau- and Tony Aguilera-directed video for "Deep Set (Live)". Puciato noted: "'Deep Set' feels good to lead with. One of my favorite memories of the tracking of 'Child Soldier: Creator Of God' were the vocals to this song...incidentally recorded at the same time of year as this show. The song was always meant to feel loose and live; the recorded vocal was a front-to-back one-take that we did in a shed in Nick Rowe's [producer and live guitarist] backyard...so bringing it to life onstage with him, and Chris [Hornbrook] for the first time felt like a nice, symbolic full circle."

"11/11/22 Los Angeles" will be available exclusively via Bandcamp, with the album streaming on December 20, and vinyl pre-orders launching the same day. The collection will arrive on additional streaming services following its vinyl release in the spring.

Joining Puciato for the live performance, and featured in this video, are the aforementioned Nick Rowe (guitar),Chris Hornbrook (drums),James Hammontree (guitar) and Jeff "Manwolf" Geiser (bass).

"11/11/22 Los Angeles" track listing:

01. No More Lives To Go
02. Deep Set
03. Lowered
04. Do You Need Me To Remind You?
05. Absence as a Presence
06. Never Wanted That
07. Down When I'm Not
08. All Waves To Nothing
09. A Pair Of Questions
10. Evacuation
11. September City

Puciato came to prominence as the singer of THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, quickly becoming one of music's most unpredictable and versatile vocalists. Throughout his career he has been equally adventurous when choosing his projects. From the metal-centric KILLER BE KILLED, to the brooding, R&B-infused electro outfit THE BLACK QUEEN, on to his two remarkable solo albums (2020's "Child Soldier: Children Of God" and 2022's "Mirrorcell"),and recently, his work with Jerry Cantrell, Puciato has amassed a dynamic and impressive body of work.

Photo credit: Stephen Odom

