Ex-W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Laments Political Polarization In America: 'The Division, It's Just Sickening'

In a new interview with Anthony Bryant of The Hair Metal Guru, former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes, who has lived in Cannes, France with his wife since 2014, spoke about how America has become so politically divided in recent decades, largely driven by misperceptions people have about ordinary partisans on the other side — the everyday people who happen to support the other political party. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm not saying this to be mean or whatever towards… You could be a Trumper. I'm not saying it in mean. I'm not a Democrat, I'm not a Republican, but a lot of people trusted the president that they voted in, and look what's going on with the country now. Why is [the price of] gas so high? I thought he was gonna bring 'em [the prices] down, They trusted the wrong guy. I'm not saying I'm a Trumper or non-Trumper… Put it this way, I didn't vote, so I have no right in saying anything on it. But I am an American, but I didn't vote."

Chris continued: "My mom was a Trumper, my dad was a Trumper, my sister, she is, my brother's not. We're all Americans. That's what we gotta realize in the first place. What I can't stand is 'it's us against them'. Fuck you. Fuck anybody that says 'it's us against them'. No — we're all Americans. Regardless. 'Us against them', that's not right. The division, it's just sickening."

Back in November 2024, W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless defended his decision to praise Donald Trump during the band's concert in New York City, saying the then-U.S. president-elect was "a patriot" who was "willing to die" for what he believed in.

W.A.S.P.'s performance of "Blind In Texas" in New York City featured Donald Trump banners flanking the stage while the image of the then-president-elect with his fist raised after the July 2024 assassination attempt near Butler, Pennsylvania was displayed behind the band.

Holmes recently canceled a tour of the United Kingdom and Scandinavia, scheduled for May 2026, due to a "minor prostate issue" which required immediate attention.

In February 2022, Holmes was diagnosed with throat and neck cancer, and he immediately postponed his touring commitments while he received treatment. He completed seven weeks of radiation therapy and five months later, he shared the good news with fans that his cancer was "gone".

Holmes joined W.A.S.P. in 1982 and remained with the group until 1990. In 1996, the guitarist returned to W.A.S.P. and stayed with the band until 2001. Chris has not played with W.A.S.P. since.