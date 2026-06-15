'Rock For Ronnie' Concert In The Park Brings In Over $125,000 For RONNIE JAMES DIO 'Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund'

The annual "Rock For Ronnie" concert in the park, held on Sunday, May 31, 2026 at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, brought in over $125,000 for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund. Crowd favorite Lita Ford, popular tribute band LED ZEPAGAIN, the new lineup of DIO DISCIPLES, southern rock band JASON CHARLES MILLER, British hard rock band LEGS DIAMOND, the all-female AC/DC tribute WHOLE LOTTA ROSIES, Los Angeles-based up-and-comers SAINTS OF SINNERS and the signature all-star jam comprised the day of non-stop music. The event was hosted by radio and television personality Eddie Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel.

Cancer researchers Irene Choi and Neeti Swarup from Dr. David Wong's lab at the UCLA School of Dentistry accepted a check for $25,000 to advance their ongoing research to develop a simple, non-invasive saliva swab test for early cancer detection. Because cancer fingerprints are seven times more prevalent in saliva than in blood, this research is crucial to early cancer diagnoses, a major priority for the Dio Cancer Fund.

Local newcomers SAINTS OF SINNERS, who number BLACK SABBATH's Geezer Butler and his wife and manager Gloria Butler among their supporters, kicked off the afternoon of music. They were followed by the all-female AC/DC tribute WHOLE LOTTA ROSIES and veteran British band LEGS DIAMOND, who delivered their brand of hard rock.

Returning to "Rock For Ronnie" by popular demand for the fourth consecutive year was southern rocker Jason Charles Miller with his band, comprising Allie Kay and Gary Joseph Potter Jr. on guitars; Zach Andrews on bass and drummer Nick Mason.

DIO DISCIPLES inaugurated most of its new lineup with singers Oni Logan and Robin McAuley alternating lead vocals, backed by Rowan Robertson on guitar, Scott Warren on keyboards and Bjorn Englen in bass. Veteran drummer Brian Tichy filled in for DISCIPLES' drummer Simon Wright, who is currently recovering from surgery.

Popular ZEPPELIN tribute band LED ZEPAGAIN, who last year joined the all-star jam, returned to perform a full set to the packed crowd.

A spirited live auction preceded Lita Ford's headline set in which signed one-of-a-kind guitars donated by George Thorogood, Geezer Butler and Lita herself were auctioned off. George Thorogood donated an Epiphone Les Paul while Geezer Butler donated a Lakland bass. Lita Ford once again asked PBS "Guitar Builder To The Stars" Jim Cara, who has designed custom guitars for her, to create a special one-of-a-kind guitar for the occasion, this one featuring the artwork from DIO's "Holy Diver" album.

Following Lita's high-energy set, backed by her band comprising Patrick Kennison on guitar, Marten Andersson on bass and drummer Bobby Rock, Wendy Dio presented Lita with the Dio Cancer Fund's "Queen Of Rock 'N' Roll" award in honor of her continued commitment and support of the charity.

Closing out the afternoon of music was the now-traditional all-star jam, this year featuring Vinny Appice (DIO, BLACK SABBATH),Robbie Crane (WARRANT, BLACK STAR RIDERS),Phil Demmel (KERRY KING, MACHINE HEAD),Mike Dupke (WEDNESDAY 13),Marc Ferrari (KEEL, COLD SWEAT),Shani Kamelman (THE IRON MAIDENS),Ari Kamen (STEVEN ADLER),Julia Lage (VIXEN),Mike Mangin (THE CULT),Chad McMurray (RIVETSKULL),Keith Nelson (BUCKCHERRY),Michael Nelson (RICKY WARWICK),Marty O'Brien (DAUGHTRY),Kirsten Rosenberg (THE IRON MAIDENS),Robert Sarzo (HURRICANE),Neil Turbin (DEATH STAR RIDERS, ANTHRAX),Ricky Warwick (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS),Victor Wichmann (METALACHI) and musician and sponsor Bill McBride.

"Rock For Ronnie"'s new location at the park adjacent to the Autry Museum offered a beautiful setting for an afternoon of exciting live music and fun for the whole family. Additionally, there were silent and live auctions, raffles, merchandise sales, food trucks, assorted vendor booths selling unusual crafts and other items plus artist meet and greets throughout the day.

"Lemmy's Lounge", a branded area created by the Rainbow Bar & Grill to replicate their West Hollywood restaurant's popular tribute to the late MOTÖRHEAD singer, was a popular hangout to enjoy shots of Motörhead Whiskey or other beverages available from the nearby beverage tent.

The specially created "Garden of Hope" provided the opportunity to make an "I Rock For..." dedication to someone who has battled, survived or succumbed to cancer. It was filled with tributes by the end of the afternoon.

The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund was founded in memory of the late singer. A privately funded 501(c)(3) public charity, the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund has already raised over $2 million since its inception. Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the T.J. Martell Foundation for cancer, AIDS and leukemia research, the gastric cancer research unit of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects. Since 2016, the Dio Cancer Fund has committed funds to support the research of Dr. David Wong and his team at the UCLA School of Dentistry in developing a simple, non-invasive saliva test for the early detection of cancer.

100% of the net proceeds from the "Rock For Ronnie" will go to the Dio Cancer Fund, which is now in its sixteenth year of raising awareness and much-needed funding for cancer prevention, education and research for a cure.

The organization also hosts the annual "Bowl For Ronnie" celebrity bowling party, which will be held on November 12, 2026.

Save the date for next year's "Rock For Ronnie": Sunday, May 23, 2027.

Photo by Gene Kirkland