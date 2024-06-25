EXODUS Announces Fall 2024 North American Tour, BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

American thrash metal legends and genre originators EXODUS are set to unleash their ferocious live show across North America with their "The Battle Of '24" tour. The trek marks the band's first headlining run in many years and will feature support from thrash metallers HAVOK, metallic hardcore outfit CANDY and crossover thrashers DEAD HEAT. The tour kicks off on November 2 in Tampa, Florida and will thrash across North America, ultimately concluding on December 7 in Los Angeles, California.

EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt commented: "EXODUS are super stoked to announce 'The Battle Of '24', our tour with HAVOK, CANDY and DEAD HEAT. This tour will be raging, and this is our first headlining tour in many years, so we're excited to dig out some deep cuts as well as play some more songs off of 'Persona Non Grata'. Let the battle begin!"

"The Battle Of '24" tour promises to be a must-see event for metal fans, showcasing EXODUS's legendary status in the thrash metal scene alongside some of the genre's most exciting current acts.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, June 27 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMOUTH24" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, June 28 at 10 a.m. local time.

EXODUS "The Battle Of '24" North American tour with support from HAVOK, CANDY and DEAD HEAT:

Nov. 02 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

Nov. 04 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Nov. 05 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

Nov. 06 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ Masquerade

Nov. 08 - Dallas, TX @ Granada

Nov. 09 - Austin, TX @ Empire

Nov. 11 - Denver, CO @ Ogden

Nov. 13 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

Nov. 14 - Joliet, IL @ The Forge

Nov. 15 - Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

Nov. 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

Nov. 17 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

Nov. 18 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

Nov. 19 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

Nov. 21 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs

Nov. 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

Nov. 23 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving

Nov. 24 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Nov. 26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Nov. 27 - Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre

Nov. 29 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

Nov. 30 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

Dec. 02 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

Dec. 03 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Dec. 04 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

Dec. 06 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

Dec. 07 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

EXODUS released its latest album, "Persona Non Grata", in November 2021 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap.

"Persona Non Grata" was the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of EXODUS's singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Steve "Zetro" Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

Photo credit: Tayva Martinez