PETER FRAMPTON Announces 'The Positively Thankful Tour'

Grammy Award-winning guitarist and soon-to-be Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Peter Frampton has announced "The Positively Thankful Tour". The September run includes stops at New York's Beacon Theatre, Washington D.C.'s The Warner Theatre, Philadelphia's The Metropolitan Opera House and more.

"It's been an incredible year for me and my band so far," says Frampton. "First the nomination, then you guys voted like crazy and got me into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Come September, we'll be back out for nine more shows on 'The Positively Thankful Tour'! Can't wait to see you then!"

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, June 28 at peterframpton.com. See below for full tour routing.

The upcoming performances follow Frampton's aptly named "Never Say Never Tour" — and subsequent "Never EVER Say Never Tour" — the nationwide run of summer and fall dates that were unexpected by fans. Despite the announcement of his farewell tour over four years ago due to a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, the legendary musician has continued to play venues across the country to critical acclaim.

Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007 Frampton won a Grammy for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for "Fingerprints" and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall Of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and most recently received the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Award at the Gibson Garage Nashville earlier this month.

In 2020 Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, his autobiography "Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir" debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list and he appeared on Dolly Parton's latest album, "Rockstar", as the only artist featured on two tracks.

Last year Frampton released "Frampton@50" on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases "Wind Of Change", "Frampton's Camel" and "Frampton". He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes In The Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award in September and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe.

After 48 years, "Frampton Comes Alive!" remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million worldwide.

Frampton is set to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland this fall.

"The Positively Thankful Tour" dates:

Sep. 08 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sep. 10 - Washington, D.C. - The Warner Theatre

Sep. 12 - New York, NY - The Beacon Theatre

Sep. 13 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Sep. 15 - Westport, CT - Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

Sep. 17 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Sep. 19 - Philadelphia, PA - The Metropolitan Opera House

Sep. 21 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel

Sep. 23 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park