  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

EXTREME Announces Fall 2023 European Tour

May 22, 2023

EXTREME will embark on a European tour this fall. The 12-date trek will kick off on November 27 in Newcastle, U.K. and wrapping up on December 16 in Milan, Italy. Special guests LIVING COLOUR (who will also be supporting EXTREME on their U.S. and Australian shows) will appear on the U.K. leg of the tour, and THE LAST INTERNATIONALE will provide support across continental Europe. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 26 at 9:00 a.m. BST at extreme-band.com. VIP Soundcheck upgrades will also be available for purchase.

Tour dates:

Nov. 27 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall #
Nov. 28 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy #
Nov. 30 - Manchester, UK - O2 Academy #
Dec. 1 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall #
Dec. 3 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy #
Dec. 4 - London, UK - O2 Forum #
Dec. 8 - Pratteln, CH - Z7 Konzertfabrik *
Dec. 10 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys *
Dec. 11 - Cologne, DE - Live Music Hall *
Dec. 12 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Max *
Dec. 14 - Antwerp, BE – Trix *
Dec. 16 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz *

# with LIVING COLOUR
* with THE LAST INTERNATIONALE

EXTREME's new album, "Six", is due out June 9 via earMUSIC.

The band — Gary Cherone (vocals),Nuno Bettencourt, Pat Badger (bass) and Kevin Figueiredo (drums) — will bring "Six"'s music to audiences across the globe on the "Thicker Than Blood" tour. The trek will see the band visit North America from August 2 to August 29 and Australia from September 6 to September 13, where they will be joined by special guests LIVING COLOUR. EXTREME will also continue to bring the "Thicker Than Blood" tour to audiences in Japan from September 17 to September 26.

On "Six", EXTREME swings between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry. For the recording of the Bettencourt-produced 12-track album, the members buckled down at his home studio in Los Angeles to channel the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.

This dynamic affirms the iconic Boston quartet as one of rock's most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They're the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la "Bill & Ted" as well as the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things". They've sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in London, and regularly average over five million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on "Six".

Photo credit: Jesse Lirola

Find more on Extreme
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).