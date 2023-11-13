EXTREME Announces March 2024 U.S. Tour Dates With LIVING COLOUR

Veteran hard rock band EXTREME has added more dates to its "Thicker Than Blood" tour with special guests LIVING COLOUR. The new shows will follow EXTREME's recently announced January/February 2024 shows with LIVING COLOUR which will kick off in Englewood, New Jersey on January 24, and include an appearance on the Monsters Of Rock cruise in early March.

Newly added dates:

March 08 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live (buy tickets)

March 09 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Live (buy tickets)

March 10 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre (buy tickets)

March 12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre (buy tickets)

March 13 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall (buy tickets)

March 15 - Memphis, TN - Graceland (buy tickets)

March 16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman (buy tickets)

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, November 15 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) local and end on Thursday, November 16 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "RISE" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt previously said: "We have been absolutely blown away by all of the love and support during the first leg of the 'Thicker Than Blood' tour. You all have shown up and brought it every night and we could not be more grateful."

EXTREME's new album, "Six", came out on June 9 via earMUSIC. "Six" landed at position No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 12,500 copies. The set marked the band's first studio album since 2008. The act was last in the Top 10 with "III Sides To Every Story", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 back in October 1992.

Four months ago, Nuno told Tiago Ribeiro, that he was thrilled with how "Six" turned out. "I would put our album up against anybody's album; I feel that confident," Nuno said. "And I think the album itself — never mind me or EXTREME — if I heard that album and it wasn't us, I would think the same way I think about the album now. I think it belongs there. I think it's a well-made album. I think the songs are there. I think that the musicianship, the chemistry and the guitar playing. But I think, more importantly, what's really there and what people are connecting with is the mythology of rock and roll. I think that's really what's missing a lot in guitar-driven music, is that…

"I think when people saw a guitar player that's in a band with songs and arrangements and the videos and everything, it was almost like seeing something that… People are saying it's so fresh, but for us, it's, like, this is like going back for us," he explained. "This is more of a reminder than it is anything else that you can still be passionate and have fire and do all those things. And the people are letting us know that they're starved — they're starved for rock and roll like this, I think."