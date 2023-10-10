EXTREME To Support GODSMACK On October 2023 East Coast U.S. Dates

EXTREME will support GODSMACK on four East Coast shows later this month.

Earlier today (Tuesday, October 10),GODSMACK released the following message via social media: "We're stoked to have @extreme_band joining us as our special guests for the last four fall US dates! Tickets and VIP Packages are ON SALE NOW at Godsmack.com!"

EXTREME supporting GODSMACK:

Oct. 24 - Cool Insuring Arena - Glens Falls, NY

Oct. 25 - Toyota Oakdale Theatre - Wallingford, CT

Oct. 27 - SNHU Arena - Manchester, NH

Oct. 28 - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - Camden, NJ

EXTREME's new album, "Six", came out on June 9 via earMUSIC. "Six" landed at position No. 10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart with first-week sales of 12,500 copies. The set marked the band's first studio album since 2008. The act was last in the Top 10 with "III Sides To Every Story", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 back in October 1992.

The first single from "Six" was "Rise", which has seen unprecedented success following its debut in March alongside a fiery music video which has received over three and a half million views to date. The critically acclaimed song has earned praise from international top tier media outlets, including Consequence, Classic Rock, Music Radar and Guitar World, in addition to accolades from such fellow musical peers as Brian May (QUEEN) and radio personality Howard Stern while peaking at No. 3 on the classic rock charts.

EXTREME's headlining "Thicker Than Blood" world tour stretches until December 16 and sees the band appear across the U.S., Australia, Japan and Europe, including special guests LIVING COLOUR (U.S., Australia and U.K. only) and THE LAST INTERNATIONALE (Europe only).

Photo credit: Jesse Lirola