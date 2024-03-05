EXTREME's NUNO BETTENCOURT Sells Los Angeles Home For $3.75 Million

EXTREME guitarist Nuno Bettencourt has sold his California home for $3.75 million.

The 57-year-old musician purchased the property atop the Beachwood Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.1 million back in April 2013. He originally put it on the market for $3.95 million last October but ended up selling it for $3.75 million on February 29.

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom features 360-degree panoramic views that stretch from the cityscape of downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean to Griffith Observatory to Lake Hollywood, and the iconic Hollywood sign nearby. According to the listing, which was held by Cindy Lorimer and Peter Lorimer of PLG Estates, the highlight of this property is the upper pool deck oasis with a guest house (previously used as a recording studio),featuring a luxurious pool, inviting spa, and a chic cabana. As you step into this entertainer's dream, you are greeted by expansive open spaces that seamlessly blend with high ceilings, creating an atmosphere of grandeur and opulence. The heart of the home boasts a gourmet kitchen and a formal dining room. The primary suite is a true retreat, complete with its own sitting room and a generously sized walk-in closet, a lavish bathroom with a sauna for unwinding. Throughout the property, meticulous attention to detail and contemporary architectural design are evident with a steam room, elevator and three-car garage.

Bettencourt rose to rock superstardom as lead guitarist of the legendary rock band EXTREME. He has parlayed that success into an acclaimed career as a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist, songwriter, and producer, working alongside industry titans such as Sir Paul McCartney, Steven Tyler, Kanye West, Robert Palmer, Rihanna, Janet Jackson and Perry Farrell, among others. Nuno is also the CEO and co-founder of Atlantis Entertainment, a full-service media and production company which creates and produces content through ventures integrating film and television, music, branded entertainment, commercials and digital content.

One of many career highlights for Nuno occurred when EXTREME performed, along with members of QUEEN, at Wembley Stadium at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in 1992. Nuno was also invited to perform at the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize concert with Steven Tyler in 2014 as well as the 2015 Grammy Awards, side by side with Sir Paul McCartney, Rihanna and Kanye West, performing the No. 1 Billboard R&B/hip-hop song "FourFiveSeconds". As a producer and songwriter, Nuno has produced and performed on hit songs with such greats as Rihanna, Robert Palmer, Perry Ferrell and Janet Jackson, as well as producing a number of emerging pop artists and albums.

EXTREME's new studio album, "Six", was released in June 2023 via earMUSIC.

In addition to having its music appear in the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things", the Boston quartet has sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1, packed major venues on multiple continents, and regularly averages over five million monthly listeners on Spotify.