EYE OF MELIAN, Featuring DELAIN And AURI Members, Announces 'Forest Of Forgetting' Album

Napalm Records has announced the signing of EYE OF MELIAN — the Tolkien-inspired symphonic project founded by Martijn Westerholt (DELAIN) and Finnish vocalist Johanna Kurkela (AURI). Alongside this exciting partnership, the band revealed that its new album, "Forest Of Forgetting", will arrive on February 20, 2026.

Named after a powerful primordial singing spirit from the world of J.R.R. Tolkien, EYE OF MELIAN draws deeply from his mythic lore and incorporates it into their breathtaking musical universe. "Forest Of Forgetting" presents a spellbinding masterclass in symphonic storytelling, so immersive and dreamlike that reality gently drifts away. As a first glimpse into this enchanted world, the band has released the single "Blackthorn Winter". Ethereal and cinematic, the track captures EYE OF MELIAN's signature movie score-like sound: lush orchestration, elegant melodies, and an otherworldly atmosphere that invites listeners to step beyond the veil and into realms of pure imagination.

Kurkela comments: "'Blackthorn Winter' ended up becoming a very personal song to me after writing the lyrics about living here in Finland, where winter feels like it never ends and summer is the best day of the year."

With this opulent album, EYE OF MELIAN extends an invitation to faraway lands full of wonder. "Forest Of Forgetting" unfolds as quite the opposite of its title: utterly unforgettable.

Westerholt comments: "This album has been a really inspiring process — both for me as a songwriter and in what each of us brought to it. It has a lot of what EYE OF MELIAN is known for: cinematic, score-like arrangements, minor chords, and those epic, mysterious atmospheres. The lyrics tie everything together; they bring out the worlds and stories that the music hints at and make the whole thing feel complete. The collaboration between us on this record felt very natural. We've really found our way of working as a team, and I'm proud of what we created together."

Completing the all-star lineup on their debut with Napalm Records are orchestral arranger Mikko P. Mustonen and backing vocalist and lyricist Robin La Joy, blessing twelve lush compositions with immortal life. Mesmerizing from the first gentle notes of opening track "Of Willows And Shadows", "Forest Of Forgetting" weaves otherworldly piano melodies and epic strings around angelic vocals worthy of the powerful Valar themselves. "Child Of Twilight" deepens EYE OF MELIAN's dreamy and bombastic Hollywood movie score approach, carefully building up an exceptionally enchanting atmosphere that carries on into the equally cinematic "Blackthorn Winter", ever so elegantly broadening the view into the alluring realms the band is melodizing. "Dawn Of Avatars" features NIGHTWISH multi-instrumentalist Troy Donockley on flute and uilleann pipes, as well as hurdy-gurdy fairy Patty Gurdy, before EYE OF MELIAN turns in the direction of heavy metal with a charming rendition of Bruce Dickinson's anthem "Tears Of The Dragon" (originally released on "Balls To Picasso" in 1994 after the singer had left IRON MAIDEN). "Forest Of Forgetting" also comes with all its tracks as instrumental versions to dwell in the impressive orchestrals alone.

"Forest Of Forgetting" track listing:

01. Of Willows And Shadows

⁠⁠02. Symphonia Arcana

03. Child Of Twilight

04. Elixir Of Night (feat. Patty Gurdy and Troy Donockley)

05. Blackthorn Winter

06. Lady Of Light

07. Dawn Of Avatars (feat. Patty Gurdy and Troy Donockley)

08. Forest Of Forgetting

09. The Buried Well

10. The Mirror

11. Nepenthe

12. Tears Of The Dragon (Bruce Dickinson cover)

EYE OF MELIAN 2026 tour dates:

Feb. 20 - NL - Zwolle @ Hedon - album release show

"Forest Of Forgetting Over Finland"

Mar. 10 - FI - Kitee @ Kiteesali

Mar. 12 - FI - Espoo @ Sellosali

Mar. 13 - FI - Kouvola @ Pato-klubi

Mar. 18 - FI - Rovaniemi @ Korundi

Mar. 19 - FI - Kuusamo @ Kuusamo-talo

Mar. 20 - FI - Oulu @ Kaupunginteatteri

Mar. 21 - FI - Raahe @ Raahesali

Mar. 24 - FI - Helsinki @ Aleksanterin Teatteri

Mar. 26 - FI - Turku @ Turun Linnan Kuninkaansali

Mar. 27 - FI - Kuopio @ Maxim

Mar. 28 - FI - Tampere @ Tuulensuun Palatsi

EYE OF MELIAN is:

Martijn Westerholt - Keys and orchestral arrangements

Johanna Kurkela - Vocals and violin

Robin La Joy - Backing vocals

Mikko P Mustonen - Keys and orchestral arrangements

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe