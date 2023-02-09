  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

EYEHATEGOD Announces '30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain' April 2023 U.S. Tour With GOATWHORE

February 9, 2023

This spring, New Orleans disciples of hardcore, blues-based, post-amplified audio wreckage EYEHATEGOD will hit the road in the USA for their "30 Years of Take As Needed For Pain" tour, featuring GOATWHORE as support. Kicking off April 8, the trek also makes a stop at the annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where EYEHATEGOD will perform "Take As Needed For Pain" in its entirety.

"30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" tour dates:

April 08 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs
April 09 - Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug
April 10 - Charleston, SC @ Trolley Pub
April 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
April 12 - Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse
April 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
April 14 - Portland, ME @ Genos
April 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***
April 16 - Boston, MA @ Middle East
April 17 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
April 18 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
April 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
April 20 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ***
April 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing
April 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
April 24 - Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop
April 25 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
April 26 - Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
April 27 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
April 28 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room
April 29 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
April 30 - Tulsa, OK @ Rabbit Hole ***

*** No GOATWHORE

In March 2021, EYEHATEGOD released its first new full-length album in seven years, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", via Century Media Records. The LP was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE),with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.

Singer Mike IX Williams said of the songs on the album: "We're not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don't believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal."

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" followed a period that saw EYEHATEGOD on the road for three years, preceded by Williams suffering liver failure and a transplant. "We toured our asses off for three years and that's where 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior' basically comes from," Williams said before touching on his health challenge: "Death is a part of life; it's a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive."

EYEHATEGOD's previous album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2014. It arrived a decade and a half after its predecessor, 2000's "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives".

EYEHATEGOD's 1990 "In The Name Of Suffering" and 1993 "Take As Needed For Pain" studio albums are considered their seminal works and are often cited as pillars of the American sludge sound alongside ACID BATH, BUZZOV*EN and CROWBAR.

EYEHATEGOD 2023 lineup:

Mike IX Williams - vocals
Jimmy Bower - guitar
Gary Mader - bass
Aaron Hill - drums

Find more on Eyehategod
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).