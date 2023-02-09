EYEHATEGOD Announces '30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain' April 2023 U.S. Tour With GOATWHORE

EYEHATEGOD Announces '30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain' April 2023 U.S. Tour With GOATWHOREFebruary 9, 2023
This spring, New Orleans disciples of hardcore, blues-based, post-amplified audio wreckage EYEHATEGOD will hit the road in the USA for their "30 Years of Take As Needed For Pain" tour, featuring GOATWHORE as support. Kicking off April 8, the trek also makes a stop at the annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where EYEHATEGOD will perform "Take As Needed For Pain" in its entirety.
"30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" tour dates:
April 08 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs
April 09 - Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug
April 10 - Charleston, SC @ Trolley Pub
April 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
April 12 - Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse
April 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
April 14 - Portland, ME @ Genos
April 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***
April 16 - Boston, MA @ Middle East
April 17 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
April 18 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
April 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
April 20 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ***
April 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing
April 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
April 24 - Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop
April 25 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
April 26 - Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
April 27 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
April 28 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room
April 29 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
April 30 - Tulsa, OK @ Rabbit Hole ***
*** No GOATWHORE
In March 2021, EYEHATEGOD released its first new full-length album in seven years, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", via Century Media Records. The LP was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE),with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.
Singer Mike IX Williams said of the songs on the album: "We're not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don't believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal."
"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" followed a period that saw EYEHATEGOD on the road for three years, preceded by Williams suffering liver failure and a transplant. "We toured our asses off for three years and that's where 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior' basically comes from," Williams said before touching on his health challenge: "Death is a part of life; it's a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive."
EYEHATEGOD's previous album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2014. It arrived a decade and a half after its predecessor, 2000's "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives".
EYEHATEGOD's 1990 "In The Name Of Suffering" and 1993 "Take As Needed For Pain" studio albums are considered their seminal works and are often cited as pillars of the American sludge sound alongside ACID BATH, BUZZOV*EN and CROWBAR.
EYEHATEGOD 2023 lineup:
Mike IX Williams - vocals
Jimmy Bower - guitar
Gary Mader - bass
Aaron Hill - drums
