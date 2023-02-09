EYEHATEGOD Announces '30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain' April 2023 U.S. Tour With GOATWHORE

This spring, New Orleans disciples of hardcore, blues-based, post-amplified audio wreckage EYEHATEGOD will hit the road in the USA for their "30 Years of Take As Needed For Pain" tour, featuring GOATWHORE as support. Kicking off April 8, the trek also makes a stop at the annual Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where EYEHATEGOD will perform "Take As Needed For Pain" in its entirety.

"30 Years Of Take As Needed For Pain" tour dates:

April 08 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs

April 09 - Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

April 10 - Charleston, SC @ Trolley Pub

April 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

April 12 - Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse

April 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

April 14 - Portland, ME @ Genos

April 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest ***

April 16 - Boston, MA @ Middle East

April 17 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

April 18 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

April 19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

April 20 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

April 21 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle ***

April 22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing

April 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

April 24 - Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop

April 25 - Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

April 26 - Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

April 27 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

April 28 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room

April 29 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

April 30 - Tulsa, OK @ Rabbit Hole ***

*** No GOATWHORE

In March 2021, EYEHATEGOD released its first new full-length album in seven years, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", via Century Media Records. The LP was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE),with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.

Singer Mike IX Williams said of the songs on the album: "We're not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don't believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal."

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" followed a period that saw EYEHATEGOD on the road for three years, preceded by Williams suffering liver failure and a transplant. "We toured our asses off for three years and that's where 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior' basically comes from," Williams said before touching on his health challenge: "Death is a part of life; it's a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive."

EYEHATEGOD's previous album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2014. It arrived a decade and a half after its predecessor, 2000's "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives".

EYEHATEGOD's 1990 "In The Name Of Suffering" and 1993 "Take As Needed For Pain" studio albums are considered their seminal works and are often cited as pillars of the American sludge sound alongside ACID BATH, BUZZOV*EN and CROWBAR.

EYEHATEGOD 2023 lineup:

Mike IX Williams - vocals

Jimmy Bower - guitar

Gary Mader - bass

Aaron Hill - drums