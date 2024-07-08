  • facebook
EYEHATEGOD Announces Summer 2024 U.S. Tour With EXHORDER And HANS CONDOR

July 8, 2024

New Orleans disciples of hardcore, blues-based, post-amplified audio wreckage EYEHATEGOD will embark on a U.S. tour in August with support from EXHORDER and HANS CONDOR.

The dates for the "Turn Troubled Tables trek are as follows:

Aug. 13 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers
Aug. 14 - St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
Aug. 15 - Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle
Aug. 16 - Dayton, Ohio @ Cosmo Joes
Aug. 17 - Mansfield, OH @ Show Trails
Aug. 18 - Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
Aug. 19 - New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground
Aug. 21 - Clifton, NJ @ Dingbatz
Aug. 22 - Waterbury, CT @ Elite 23
Aug. 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
Aug. 24 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Aug. 25 - Albany, NY @ Empire
Aug. 26 - Portland, ME @ Genos Rock Club
Aug. 27 - Boston, MA @ Middle East
Aug. 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's ***
Aug. 29 - Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
Aug. 30 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
Aug. 31 - Madison, WI @ The Crucible ***
Sep. 01 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

*** No HANS CONDOR

In a recent interview with Australia's Heavy, EYEHATEGOD vocalist Mike IX Williams was asked if he and his bandmates have commenced work on the follow-up to 2021's "A History Of Nomadic Behavior" album. He said: "We've just been touring a lot, but I know those guys are writing some new stuff. I think they've got a couple things put together, but nothing fully formed yet. It always takes us a long time in between albums to get the next one done. It took a long time between the last two albums, and it seems to always take that. But we'll get something out eventually. We're definitely writing."

When the interviewer suggested that EYEATEGOD albums are always quality because they are not rushed, Mike concurred. "Well, that's part of it," he said. "That's what I like to tell people. It's, like, we're not one of these bands that tours, then goes in the studio and writes it in the studio. We like to take our time and write and sit with it. That way, too, you get to sit with the songs for a while and you get to know them better. And if you start to not like it, you may change something when you go in the studio. So it's good to sit with it like that."

In March 2021, EYEHATEGOD released its first new full-length album in seven years, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", via Century Media Records. The LP was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE),with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike IX Williams.

Williams previously said of the songs on the album: "We're not a political band, but it was hard not to be affected by the [pandemic-related] news from the past year. During this recording, I thought a lot about how stupid humanity has become and how America is now completely divided with these people who don't believe in science and blindly follow liars and nonsensical ideologies. Some of those feelings may have found their way into these songs, but it is mostly subliminal."

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" followed a period that saw EYEHATEGOD on the road for three years, preceded by Williams suffering liver failure and a transplant. "We toured our asses off for three years and that's where 'A History Of Nomadic Behavior' basically comes from," Williams said before touching on his health challenge: "Death is a part of life; it's a roll of the dice. Sometimes you take life as it comes, other times you fight to stay alive."

EYEHATEGOD's previous album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2014. It arrived a decade and a half after its predecessor, 2000's "Confederacy Of Ruined Lives".

EYEHATEGOD's 1990 "In The Name Of Suffering" and 1993 "Take As Needed For Pain" studio albums are considered their seminal works and are often cited as pillars of the American sludge sound alongside ACID BATH, BUZZOV*EN and CROWBAR.

EYEHATEGOD 2024 lineup:

Mike IX Williams - vocals
Jimmy Bower - guitar
Gary Mader - bass
Aaron Hill - drums

Photo credit: Robb Duchemin (courtesy of The Noise Cartel)

