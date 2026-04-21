FAILURE Shares 'The Rising Skyline' Single Featuring HAYLEY WILLIAMS, Announces Fall 2026 Tour

Influential Los Angeles trio FAILURE — Ken Andrews, Greg Edwards and Kellii Scott — returns with "The Rising Skyline (feat. Hayley Williams)" the latest single from "Location Lost", the band's seventh studio album, due out this Friday, April 24 via Failure Records/Arduous Records/Virgin Music Group. The largely acoustic breakup song features PARAMORE frontwoman Hayley Williams, an artist whose longtime public admiration for FAILURE has unquestionably helped introduce the band to an entirely new generation of listeners.

Of working with Williams, who is also featured in the band's recent Hulu/Disney+ documentary "Every Time You Lose Your Mind", Andrews notes: "FAILURE doesn't do a lot of collaborations, but my friendship with Hayley, and her long standing support of the band, turned this song into a very satisfying duet. It's probably the most delicate song we've ever done and her vocal approach really brought that out."

FAILURE has also announced an extensive fall tour today, kicking off September 30 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The band has already sold out many of its spring headline North American tour dates, which will launch with a sold-out album-release show tonight (Tuesday, April 21) at Zebulon in Los Angeles and wrap on May 20 in Toronto. ALL UNDER HEAVEN is supporting all spring headline dates starting May 3, and QUANNNIC will support on all fall headline shows. Their run of shows also includes festival appearances at Las Vegas's Sick New World, Chicago's Space Echo @ Radius and Daytona Beach's Welcome To Rockville.

"Location Lost" features nine new tracks that showcase a focused, modern and ever-evolving vision of FAILURE's utterly unique sound. The album doesn't arrive as a victory lap or a nostalgia exercise. Instead, it sounds like a band actively negotiating where — and who — they are now.

"It's very different," Edwards says plainly of the follow-up to 2021's "Wild Type Droid". "There are sounds and parts that really don't have any precedence within the FAILURE world."

The album's lead single, "The Air's on Fire", embodies this sense of disorienting unfamiliarity and recent single "A Way Down" is an homage to early '80s THE CURE and SIOUXSIE & THE BANSHEES, inspired by their angular guitar approach and the unapologetic dark atmospheres.

"Location Lost" also delivers dose after dose of Andrews, Edwards and Scott's signature creative and instrumental interplay, from the warning bell-like guitar chimes on propulsive opener "Crash Test Delayed" to the elastic, bass-driven groove of "Halo And Grain" and the grinding, methodical wall of sound on "Solid State", which wouldn't have sounded out of place on 1996's all-time classic "Fantastic Planet". Other songs such as the slow-burning, dream-inspired closer "Moonlight Understands" and the stuttering "Someday Soon" emerged from singular, unrepeatable moments.

FAILURE's musical communion has intrigued critics, fans, and peers for more than three decades. Following "Comfort" and "Magnified", the trio created what is largely considered one of the '90s most influential and innovative albums, 1996's "Fantastic Planet". The 17-track collection earned rave reviews and onboarded a trove of new fans and also led the band to headline Lollapalooza's second stage and craft one of the era's most recognizable videos, "Stuck On You". After a 17-year hiatus, FAILURE returned with "The Heart Is A Monster" in 2015, followed by 2018's "In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind" and 2021's "Wild Type Droid".

"Location Lost" track listing:

01. Crash Test Delayed

02. The Rising Skyline (feat. Hayley Williams)

03. Solid State

04. The Air's On Fire

05. Halo And Grain

06. Someday Soon

07. Location Lost

08. A Way Down

09. Moonlight Understands

FAILURE tour dates:

Apr. 21 - -Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon (Album-Release Show)

Apr. 25 - Las Vegas - Sick New World

May 02 - Chicago, IL - Space Echo @ Radius

May 03 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

May 05 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

May 06 - Atlanta, GA Masquerade - Hell

May 08 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville Festival

May 09 - Asheville, NC - Eulogy

May 10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

May 12 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

May 13 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair

May 14 - Hamden, CT - Space

May 15 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

May 16 - Harrisburg, PA - Arrow at Archer Music Hall

May 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

May 19 - Detroit, MI - Shelter

May 20 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Sep. 30 - San Francisco/Berkeley, CA - The Chapel

Oct. 02 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Oct. 03 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

Oct. 04 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Oct. 07 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

Oct. 08 - Omaha, NE - Waiting Room

Oct. 09 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

Oct. 11 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

Oct. 13 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

Oct. 14 - Providence, RI - The Met

Oct. 16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Oct. 17 - Louisville, KY - Headliners

Oct. 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

Oct. 20 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

Oct. 21 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Oct. 22 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

Oct. 23 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Oct. 24 - Dallas, TX - Sick New World Dallas

Oct. 26 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

Oct. 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Press photo by Lindsey Byrnes