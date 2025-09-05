FAITH NO MORE Co-Founder RODDY BOTTUM Announces Book Events For Upcoming 'The Royal We' Memoir

Akashic Books and FAITH NO MORE co-founder, musical trailblazer, and queer icon Roddy Bottum have announced the November 4 release of Bottum's memoir "The Royal We". A heartfelt reflection of a San Francisco that once was and is no more, "The Royal We" documents Bottum's travels from Los Angeles — growing up gay with no role models — to San Francisco, where he formed FAITH NO MORE and went on to tour the world relentlessly, surviving heroin addiction and the plight of AIDS, to become a queer icon.

A deeply personal work of humor, commentary, and reflection, "The Royal We" is much more than a musician's tell-all. There are personal tales of historical pinnacles like Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, GUNS N' ROSES, and recaps of gold records and arena rock — but it's the testimonies of tragedy, addiction, and a deeply loving recollection of a remarkable scene that make this work so unique and intriguing. Writing about his harrowing past in a clear-eyed voice devoid of self-pity, Bottum's emboldened and confident pronouncements of achievement and unorthodox heroism flow in an unstoppable train that's both captivating and inspirational.

This autumn, Bottum will be discussing the book at special events in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Dates and venues can be seen below, with additional details and ticket info to be announced soon.

Roddy Bottum 2025 book events:

Thursday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m.

New York, NY

Strand Book Store (828 Broadway)

Tuesday, November 18 at 7:00 pm

Los Angeles, CA

Skylight Books (1818 N Vermont Ave.)

Thursday, November 20 at 7:00 pm

San Francisco, CA

City Lights (261 Columbus Ave)

Roddy Bottum is a musician, writer, creator, and actor based in New York City. He started the band FAITH NO MORE in San Francisco in the early 1980s and toured the world, selling millions of records. In 1992, he came out of the closet and blew open the spectrum of what being gay in the world of rock music meant. That same year he also formed the critically acclaimed band IMPERIAL TEEN, cited as the original pioneers of alternative queer rock. Bottum moved to New York City in 2010 and has performed and created records with CRICKETS, JD Samson, NASTIE BAND and MAN ON MAN, a band with his partner Joey Holman. He's developing his "Sasquatch" opera project into a musical in New York City where he continues to live.

Photo credit: Joey Holman