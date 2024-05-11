FALLING IN REVERSE Performs New Single 'Ronald' Live For First Time With TECH N9NE And ALEX TERRIBLE

FALLING IN REVERSE performed its new single, "Ronald (Feat. Tech N9ne And Alex Terrible)", live for the first time last night (Friday, May 10) during the band's set at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. Joining FALLING IN REVERSE for the performance were rap rocker Tech N9ne and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL frontman Alex Terrible. Fan-filmed video of their appearance can be seen below (courtesy of IFM RAW).

"Ronald (Feat. Tech N9ne And Alex Terrible)" will appear on FALLING IN REVERSE's new album — the band's first since 2017's "Coming Home" — "Popular Monster", which will be released on July 26 via Epitaph Records. The LP, produced by frontman Ronnie Radke alongside longtime collaborator Tyler Smyth (I PREVAIL, LIGHTS),arrives with several RIAA-certified singles, which have been made available over time since 2018. "Popular Monster" is certified two times platinum. while "Zombified", "Voices In My Head" and "Watching The World Burn" are all certified gold.

Since 2017, FALLING IN REVERSE has continued to explode by leaps and bounds. The catalog has clocked billions of streams, several gold and platinum certifications, recognition from top tier press such as Pitchfork, Billboard, The New York Times and Forbes, and several No. 1 radio singles.

FALLING IN REVERSE's catalog has accrued 5 billion streams, with 1.7 billion across all the album singles released to date. The catalog streaming remains robust at 35 million per week. Over on TikTok, the band has a stronghold, with 5.7 billion video views, with 4 million creations and a 1.5 billion creator reach.

Earlie this week, FALLING IN REVERSE announced its summer 2024 headline tour plans, produced by Live Nation. The band will play 7,000-12,000-capacity venues with support coming from BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson and Nathan James appear on select dates.

Ronnie formed a series of pop-punk bands in Las Vegas as a teenager, culminating in the creation of ESCAPE THE FATE. The metalcore group's meteoric rise coincided with the singer's spiral into addiction. By the time he was sentenced to two years in prison, the band he started had moved on without him. Some fans, critics, and industry types figured his story would end there. They were very wrong.

The gold-certified debut album from FALLING IN REVERSE, "The Drug In Me Is You" (2011),arrived less than two years after Ronnie's release. Thanks to his formative fascinations with metal, punk, and hip-hop, he almost single-handedly revived rap rock with the ambitious "Fashionably Late" (2013). "Just Like You" (2015),debuted in the Top 5 on the US Rock chart. The grungy and atmospheric "Coming Home" (2017) demonstrated yet another adventurous side of Radke's self-expression.

"Losing My Mind" and "Losing My Life" surprised the so-called "scene" all over again in 2018 when he became the first of his peers to swerve from the album format to standalone singles. "Drugs" explored the American substance abuse epidemic and channeled Ronnie's own heartbreak.

The massive "Popular Monster" became Ronnie's first No. 1 song on the radio and his first platinum single less than two years after its release. It was also the first No. 1 song on Billboard's inaugural Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, which considers airplay, streaming, and downloads. "Popular Monster" eventually went double platinum in the US and triple platinum platinum in Australia. "Zombified" and "Voices In My Head" went to No. 1 back-to-back. "Voices In My Head" was also the No. 1 Song of 2022 at SiriusXM's Octane. The unconventional, caustic, and super heavy "Watch The World Burn" dominated rock radio in 2023 and improbably became his first Billboard Hot 100 song.

As with the top-notch producers and directors Ronnie has hired to help execute his vision, he'd regularly surrounded himself with incredible live players, resulting in unforgettable performances with various lineups over the years. Radke owns the stage, whether taking the Warped Tour mantle held by MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and FALL OUT BOY in the tour's final years, performing in prominent spots on every major rock festival, or on massive headlining treks.