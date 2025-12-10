Families Of Late STATIC-X Frontman WAYNE STATIC And His Wife TERA WRAY 'Strenuously Object' To Production Of Unauthorized Documentary

The families of Wayne Static (STATIC-X) and his wife Tera Wray have released a joint statement in which they expressed their "strenuous objection" to filmmaker Matt Zane's recent announcement that he would launch a crowdfunding campaign in January 2026 for a new documentary exploring what he called the couple's "intense and often turbulent relationship".

Earlier today, Wayne's younger sister Aimee Wells Pittman shared the following statement via her social media: "A message from the families of Wayne Static & Tera Wray.

"We are sharing this with the world to ensure that our feelings are crystal clear on this matter.

"We are not interested in the further development of any unauthorized biography or documentary focused on our deceased son, daughter, and siblings, Wayne Wells ('Wayne Static') and Tera Lents ('Tera Wray'). This includes but is not limited to: any behind-the-scenes footage from music videos, adult film sets, concerts, house parties, developmental projects, reality TV pilots, private photos, or any other portrayals of Wayne Wells Static, Tera Lents Wray Static, or either of their likenesses. Any attempt to exploit their unauthorized likeness will be met with the appropriate legal response.

"We strenuously object to any further exploration or exploitation of this dark and tragic chapter in their lives. Additionally, we feel that the music video for the Wayne Static song 'Assassins Of Youth', directed by Matt Zane and released in 2013, and the STATIC-X 'Stay Alive' music video released in 2023, thoroughly depict the dangerous lifestyle that Wayne and Tera were embracing prior to their subsequent deaths. Further, STATIC-X is nearing completion of the official STATIC-X documentary titled 'Evil Disco - The Rise, Fall, And Regeneration Of Static-X'. The official documentary dives deep into the entire life's work of Wayne Static and STATIC-X. The film is expected to be around 80 minutes in length and devotes the appropriate amount of time to exploring the lifestyle changes and ultimate tragedies that followed.

"If Mr. Zane is in possession of any additional rare or unseen footage that could contribute to the celebration of Wayne's life and legacy, we kindly ask him to share the footage with our families so that we can review and consider it for potential inclusion in the official 'Evil Disco' documentary. Additionally, any unreleased music featuring the voice of Wayne Static or his musical compositions would require the approval of the estate before any publication or release.

"We further challenge Mr. Zane to share any musical works that he claims might contain the actual voice of Wayne Static so that we can determine their authenticity and quality for consideration. We are not interested in Wayne Static's voice appearing within any Al-generated music.

"In closing, we would like to thank the STATIC-X fans around the world for their continued love and support for Wayne and the band. We are so proud of the band and what they have accomplished together.

"STATIC-X's music is as popular as ever, and Wayne's energy and legacy have been celebrated and regenerated through the band's incredible return to the stage.

"We fully support the current team and lineup of STATIC-X and their continued respect and love for Wayne's memory and our family. We are delighted that the world is continuing to celebrate the powerful music that Wayne and the band created together and the incredible energy that he and the band have always carried onto the stage.

"Sincerely, The family and estate of Wayne Wells Static & Tera Lents Static".

When Zane first announced his documentary plans in early November, he said that production on the film would begin in January 2026, with Zane — a longtime friend and collaborator of Wayne's — directing and producing the project.

"Most people are unaware that I knew Wayne for about 14 years, and I actually knew his wife Tera before him," Zane said in a statement at the time. "We were all close, and I worked on every project he did after leaving STATIC-X."

Zane previously directed all of Wayne's solo videos, including the "Pighammer Promo", "Assassins Of Youth" and Wayne's last music video, "Noise Revolution", with DMC. At the time of Wayne's death, the trio were developing additional projects, including an unfinished docuseries that aimed to chronicle the couple's life together.

"I filmed bits and pieces over the years, but we needed a few solid weeks in the desert at their house to finish it — that was the plan. Unfortunately, funding fell through," Zane explained. "I know this is something Wayne and Tera wanted to get done, and they wanted me to do it. I feel I owe them this — to tell their story the way they wanted it told."

Zane also claimed that the film would feature previously unreleased music created with Wayne.

"There's about an EP's worth of material Wayne and I recorded for a movie Tera was doing, but his label stepped in and stopped it," he said. "Some of those ideas ended up on 'Pighammer', but the rest has been sitting in my archives. I'm revisiting it now and will finish some of it with help from A.I. technology."

Zane was also seeking to connect (through the EveryoneDiesTheMovie.com contact button) with friends, colleagues, and associates who were close to Wayne and Tera during the final seven years of their lives for potential interviews.

Wayne Static died more than a decade ago after mixing Xanax and other powerful prescription drugs with alcohol, according to the coroner's report. The 48-year-old Static, whose real name was Wayne Richard Wells, was found dead in his Landers, California home on November 1, 2014.

Tera Wray Static took her own life in January 2016. Her friends revealed that she was found dead at a friend's house in California.

Randy Emon, the supervising deputy coroner investigator for the San Bernardino County coroner's office, told BLABBERMOUTH.NET in a written statement at the time: "Our coroner records indicate [Tera] died on January 13, 2016 in Joshua Tree, CA. The manner of death was listed as suicide."

Tera's roommate at the time of her death wrote on Facebook that she came home after work and found "one of my dearest friends had ended her life in my guestroom where she was staying."

A statement which was apparently approved by Tera's mother said that "Tera suffered from depression since the death of her husband."

Wray, who was born Tera Lents, met Wayne during the Ozzfest tour in 2007 when she was modeling for Hustler lingerie. They were married in January 2008 and she retired from porn in August of that year.

Adult entertainment attorney Michael Fattorosi, who last spoke to Tera one day before her death, told New York Post's Page Six that Wray left behind a note instructing her roommate to call him and Tera's mother.

"She was one of the sweetest, most gentle women I have worked with in [the adult film industry]," Fattorosi told Page Six. "She had a light to her that was evident when she walked into room. She was always smiling and happy. I know she loved Wayne dearly. When they met and got married, she left the [adult film] industry to go on tour with him and the band. From what I understand, she was constantly by his side. His death must have weighed on her tremendously."

In July 2015, Tera paid tribute to her late husband with a sleeve tattoo that she showed off on Facebook.

