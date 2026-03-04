THE TROOPS OF DOOM Recruits SODOM/Ex-KREATOR Guitarist FRANK 'BLACKFIRE' GOSDZIK For European Tour

THE TROOPS OF DOOM, the Brazilian death/thrash metal band featuring former SEPULTURA guitarist Jairo "Tormentor" Guedz, has announced an important lineup change for its upcoming 2026 European tour. Guitarist Marcelo Vasco is no longer a member of THE TROOPS OF DOOM. The decision was made amicably, in an atmosphere of mutual respect and admiration.

Marcelo is an excellent professional, a great human being, and a dear friend, and he will always be remembered and respected as the guitarist who helped pave the way during the first five years of THE TROOPS OF DOOM, alongside his bandmates Guedz, Alex Kafer and Alexandre Oliveira. His contribution was fundamental in shaping the band's musical identity and building its international path.

Taking over guitar duties already on the upcoming tour is renowned German musician Frank "Blackfire" Gosdzik, internationally known for his work with SODOM (1986-1989 and 2018-2026) and KREATOR (1989'-1996). Blackfire's arrival marks a new chapter in the band's history, further strengthening its connection with the European scene and bringing to THE TROOPS OF DOOM the experience and intensity of one of the most respected names in the global thrash metal movement.

In 2026, THE TROOPS OF DOOM will embark on an extensive European tour, including appearances at major summer festivals as well as several side shows across the continent. At the same time, the band will begin the songwriting process for its next studio album, scheduled for release in 2027. Throughout the year, the group will also perform selected shows in Brazil, maintaining its strong connection with South American audiences.

THE TROOPS OF DOOM remains firmly committed to honoring the legacy of extreme metal while continuing to write new chapters of its story with intensity, professionalism, and respect for its roots.

THE TROOPS OF DOOM will still perform two shows in Brazil before hitting the road for their upcoming European tour, which includes appearances at some of the most iconic metal festivals in the world, such as Wacken Open Air and Headbangers Open Air in Germany, Alcatraz in Belgium and Vagos Metal Fest in Portugal, among others.

Before crossing the Atlantic, the band will perform in April at the Wacken Warm-Up Party in São Paulo, alongside KORZUS, THE MIST and KRISIUN. In May, they will take the stage at the CDM Fest in Campo do Meio/MG, sharing the lineup with bands such as ARTILLERY, VIPER, and other heavy metal forces.